Locked entryways, cameras to be installed this summer at seven Longview schools for increased security

Elementary and high schools across Longview are getting upgraded security this summer in a half-million-dollar project the school board approved amidst rising concerns of safety in schools.

A voter-approved levy will fund the construction of "security vestibules" at the entrance of seven of the Longview district's 15 schools, adding cameras, a buzz-in feature and a second locked entryway for all visitors.

The entryways will remain locked throughout the school day, with front-office employees unlocking them before and after classes when students enter and exit buildings.

Cost

The project costs $560,333 total, with each school ranging in price, and is an attempt by district officials to address what they say has been mounting worries from parents and staff about school protection.

"It's a very custom thing that requires engineering and architectural design," Rick Parrish, Longview schools communications and operations director, told the school board in April. "It involves the building of walls, the building of doors, electronic systems into doors, to make to sure they have that capability to be locked and unlocked."

Most schools today have unlocked front doors but require visitors to check in at the front desks.

Some schools, like Kessler and Mint Valley elementary schools, already have cameras and/or security fencing installed and will now also get the entryway installed.

Mark Morris High School, which has a unique layout where this type of locked room will not work, will get fencing to encircle the school. At $38,245, Mark Morris' security upgrades cost the least.

Olympic Elementary School, which has a complicated building structure and needs more restructuring, has the highest cost at $89,290.

Safety

Christine Kelly, front-office secretary at Kessler Elementary School, said secretaries will have more on their plates once construction is done, as the ones responsible for buzzing in visitors.

"If it's going to protect students then that takes priority ... It is another inconvenience, but it is safer," Kelly said.

Kelly, who spends many afternoons alone in the front office, said she's glad the district prioritized security and sought feedback from the front office employees.

"It is a little unnerving knowing all over the whole country there's been that rise in school shootings, so you have to be prepared and think of what might happen," Kelly said.

So far in 2022 there have been 27 shootings in schools that have ended in injuries or deaths, according to data from Education Week, a nonpartisan education publication. The most recent shooting in Washington state happened March 15 in Yakima and resulted in one person dead and another injured.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said credible school threats in the city are infrequent.

"It would be difficult or somewhat impossible to narrow down what was an actual security threat and what was maybe just a disagreement at school between students," McNew said. "When it comes to calls about potential weapons, we get those occasionally throughout the year. Sometimes they're credible, sometimes they're not."

School shootings are so infrequent, McNew said, that "I don't think we've ever had a school shooting."

It's common for police to see an uptick in these types of calls after an event like the May 24 massacre of elementary school children in Uvalde, Texas committed by an 18-year-old Uvalde resident, McNew said.

In the last month, schools across the county in Longview, Castle Rock and Kalama have gone into lockdown after police were called about possible threats or weapons near campus.

Though all were investigated by local police and no one was hurt in any of these calls, one 15-year-old Kalama High School student on June 14 was arrested after making threats against participants of a school walkout.

On the afternoon of June 6, R.A. Long High School went into lockdown after a Longview community member called police to say they thought an armed man was near campus.

Police got on-scene and saw the man's "weapon" was a toy Nerf gun, McNew said.

On June 16, Castle Rock School District shut down its schools after a potential threat, which officers investigated and found "no credible danger."

"We're not locking out parents, this is just more secure to know who is coming in," Kelly said. "We know most of the people who come to the front. But you have to consider a lot of the violence that happens, it has been people who (they) know."

Two Longview school resource officers are stationed in the district and help guide school officials in how to handle any kind of emergency, Parrish said, from active shooter threats to natural disasters.

"There's multiple levels to this," Parrish said in an interview last month. "Earlier this year we did active threat planning ... Our students and staff are well-versed in what to do."

While these seven mostly elementary schools are slated for the security project this year, officials are hoping a recently passed capital projects levy will fund "phase two" so eventually every school has a locked entryway or security fencing.

"It's about one of our very top priorities, which is keeping our employees and students safe and providing them a learning environment where they can feel safe and comfortable," Parrish told the school board before the unanimous project approval.

