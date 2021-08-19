Local schools worried about vaccine mandate effect on staff

“The pathway to vaccination should be one of compassion, communication and deliberate, strategic steps,” he said.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said while it’s hard to know what the true effect will be, it is “absolutely a concern” that the district will lose staff Oct. 18.

“It’s one of those things we’ve never been through before, so I don’t know how to gauge it,” he said. “My hope is it will be very minimal, but I just don’t know that. There are a lot of people with very strong feelings about it on both sides of it.”

He said so far, the district has started the process of verifying who is vaccinated and has gotten some questions about what a valid exemption entails, but the state has not yet shared that information.

Zorn said he hopes if the vaccine is a “deal breaker” for someone who could not get an exemption, they would let the district know as soon as possible so the school could plan for a replacement.

Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said “a lot depends” on how the state is verifying exemptions, and if districts will get a list of accepted faith groups or just have employees fill out an attestation.

