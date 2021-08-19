Local schools worried about vaccine mandate effect on staff

While Gov. Jay Inslee said he did not expect to see a large exodus of workers under his new education vaccine mandate, local officials said they are worried that’s exactly what will occur.
Inslee announced Wednesday he was extending the vaccination mandate for state employees to employees working in kindergarten through 12th grade, most child cares and early learning and higher education. The mandate does not apply to students.
Like other state workers, education and child care workers will have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated. There is no test-out option, but two exemptions are available for medical and religious reasons.
Anyone who refuses to get vaccinated will be subject to dismissal, Inslee said, and likely not eligible for unemployment.
“It is our hope and grounded belief that once people think about this they’re going to stay in these dedicated careers,” Inslee said, urging people not to abandon their careers over the vaccine mandate.
“Before you leave your job, talk to your doctor,” he said. “Don’t listen to all this baloney on the internet.”
K-12 effects
Kalama superintendent Eric Nerison said while the mandate is aimed at keeping the community safe, which is a goal all school districts share, he has concerns about what it means for staffing.
“The pathway to vaccination should be one of compassion, communication and deliberate, strategic steps,” he said.
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said while it’s hard to know what the true effect will be, it is “absolutely a concern” that the district will lose staff Oct. 18.
“It’s one of those things we’ve never been through before, so I don’t know how to gauge it,” he said. “My hope is it will be very minimal, but I just don’t know that. There are a lot of people with very strong feelings about it on both sides of it.”
He said so far, the district has started the process of verifying who is vaccinated and has gotten some questions about what a valid exemption entails, but the state has not yet shared that information.
Zorn said he hopes if the vaccine is a “deal breaker” for someone who could not get an exemption, they would let the district know as soon as possible so the school could plan for a replacement.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said “a lot depends” on how the state is verifying exemptions, and if districts will get a list of accepted faith groups or just have employees fill out an attestation.
“I really don’t know how big of an impact it will be at this point,” he said. “We don’t even have a clear picture of how many staff are vaccinated,” because until the mandate the district was not able to ask for verification.
Unions will be bargaining over the mandate conditions. Larry Delaney, president of the Washington Education Association, said WEA supports following public health recommendations.
“Vaccines are a safe and effective tool to reduce COVID transmission,” Delaney said. “By vaccinating staff we reduce the possibility of infecting those who cannot be vaccinated, including our students under 12 years old.”
Karen Hart, president of Service Employees International Union 925, said in a statement that the union planned to bargain over the impact, including paid time off to get vaccinated or deal with aftereffects, clear medical or religious exemptions and no stigmatization of, or discrimination against, people who have exemptions.
As the delta variant “continues to take hold across the country,” Hart said, “it’s in everyone’s best interest to end this global health crisis.”
Lower Columbia College
Vice President of Foundation, Human Resources and Legal Affairs Kendra Sprague said as the college’s “number one priority is the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students,” the school will be helping employees find a place to get vaccinated, organize paid leave to get the vaccine and assist those eligible with submitting their medical or religious exemptions.
“Our faculty and staff are exceptional and have made heroic efforts to continue to serve students throughout this pandemic,” she said. “We don’t want to lose a single employee, so we are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.”
Sprague said the mandate has not caused any changes to the plans for fall semester thus far, but “we are constantly evaluating the situation as new information comes in.”
Political response
Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said while he is vaccinated and urges others to do so, “the issue is not whether the COVID vaccines are effective in fighting the spread of the virus. It’s that the governor has now doubled down on the extreme position he has already taken against other hardworking employees.”
“Our kids can’t afford to be deprived of even more in-person education, but that’s exactly what could happen if districts lose teachers, staff and funding,” Braun said in a statement.
He called for a more “collaborative, compassionate and inclusive outreach campaign” to persuade people to get vaccinated, not “intimidating and publicly shaming people who have sincere concerns.”
Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said in a statement he thinks this mandate also goes against the state constitution, as the order excludes tribal schools and is not equal application of the law, and because verifying religious exemptions is a violation of the First Amendment.
“(Inslee) should expect widespread resistance to this authoritarian abuse of the emergency powers the people of Washington have granted him,” Walsh said.