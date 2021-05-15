Local schools return to in-person gradation, though some traditions will wait

Local high school seniors will gradate in person this year, a stark change from last year for everyone except Wahkiakum, which pulled off an in-person graduation for the class of 2020.

All districts will follow masking and social distancing requirements, school officials said, and limit the number of family members who can attend the largely outdoor events.

Wahkiakum

Unlike most other high schools in the state, Wahkiakum did not go remote for graduation last year, and is moving ahead with traditional graduation plans for its biggest senior class yet, with just under 60 students expected to graduate.

For that reason, the district will move its June 11 graduation outside, Superintendent Brent Freeman said, and will follow the state guidance on outdoor activities.

+4 Castle Rock seniors cruise into graduation weekend Huntington Avenue in Castle Rock erupted in a cacophony of noisemakers and cheering parents Wednesday night as the Class of 2020 drove through…

The school plans to section off squares at the football stadium and assign them to families, with limits on how many people can be in the square.

“I’m proud of the fact we could pull it off last year,” he said. “It’s graduation. It’s a big deal. This year, the big switch is we’ve always done indoor graduation, so this is the first year we’re doing an outdoor ceremony.”