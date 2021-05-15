Local schools return to in-person gradation, though some traditions will wait

Local high school seniors will gradate in person this year, a stark change from last year for everyone except Wahkiakum, which pulled off an in-person graduation for the class of 2020.
All districts will follow masking and social distancing requirements, school officials said, and limit the number of family members who can attend the largely outdoor events.
Wahkiakum
Unlike most other high schools in the state, Wahkiakum did not go remote for graduation last year, and is moving ahead with traditional graduation plans for its biggest senior class yet, with just under 60 students expected to graduate.
For that reason, the district will move its June 11 graduation outside, Superintendent Brent Freeman said, and will follow the state guidance on outdoor activities.
The school plans to section off squares at the football stadium and assign them to families, with limits on how many people can be in the square.
“I’m proud of the fact we could pull it off last year,” he said. “It’s graduation. It’s a big deal. This year, the big switch is we’ve always done indoor graduation, so this is the first year we’re doing an outdoor ceremony.”
The district also will hold award ceremonies for students and perhaps a car parade, but will not host prom, he said.
Longview
Longview superintendent Dan Zorn said each school — Mark Morris, R.A. Long and a combined Discovery and Longview Virtual Academy — will get an in-person graduation with limited tickets given to family members.
After the June 12 in-person ceremonies, the district will hold a drive-through “companion celebration” like the district held last year.
“That will allow other family members to get involved if they are unable to attend the traditional formal ceremony,” Zorn said.
Woodland
To make sure nobody is quarantining for graduation, Woodland seniors will be recommended, but not required, to return to fully remote school June 1, Woodland Principal Phil Pearson said.
“I’d hate to see” someone miss graduation because they were waiting out the 10-day quarantine window, Pearson said.
Most other senior events will be virtual for the same reason, he said, though staff have organized an event in late May to replace traditional prom, with a hypnotist and the chance for seniors to dress up and crown a prom court. Parents also have organized a senior night after graduation, and there are tentative community plans for a car parade.
At the June 11 graduation, seniors will get fireworks to make it more special, he said, and everyone will get six tickets for family members to sit socially distanced in the football stadium. There will not be a traditional exchanging of flowers this year.
The ceremony also will be livestreamed, and unless there are “dangerous outdoor conditions” such as lightning, it will be outdoors, because an indoor ceremony would severely restrict the number of guests.
“We bought 1,000 clear ponchos and the stage is tented,” Pearson said. “We’re telling people to be ready, although we hope it’s nice out.”
Toutle Lake
Toutle Lake High School Principal Chris Byrd said the school plans a traditional graduation June 12 with all COVID-19 precautions, including limited tickets, social distancing and masks required.
Kelso
Kelso will hold a combined graduation with its KHS, Loowit High School and Kelso Virtual Academy for the first time June 12.
While combined, there will be two ceremonies, one for students with last names A through K and one for students with last names L through Z. However, graduates in the same household will graduate together.
District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the district split up the graduates so each student could have more family members present. Each student will get seven tickets, and families will be seated together, but socially distanced from other groups. There will be someone staffing bathrooms to make sure there is no crowding, she said.
All other senior events will be virtual, including the grad walk where seniors walk through their old elementary schools, she said.
“It’s a tradition and a favorite, but unfortunately we’re not going to be able to do it this year,” she said.
Kalama
District spokesman Nick Shanmac said each senior will get eight tickets for the June 4 event, and “health and safety protocols used during school hours will be used during this event as well.”
While there are no school parade or drive-through events planned for afterward, he said the senior parents were working to plan an event. The district will hold a Senior Awards Night the night before graduation, and each senior can bring two guests to it.
Three Rivers
It’s back to normal for Three Rivers Christian’s 17 seniors this year, just with masks and social distancing, Superintendent Erin Hart said.
Each senior will get eight tickets for the June 11 graduation at the school’s sanctuary, which normally seats 700.
The school won’t repeat last’s year classic car drive-through, but the ceremony will be live-streamed, Hart said, and she’s prepared to adapt if state metrics allow more people to attend.
Castle Rock
Superintendent Ryan Greene is switching up traditional graduation seating this year, putting parents on the field and kids in the stands to allow easier distancing of families June 11. There will be limited tickets, and the district plans to move the stadium cameras to allow livestreaming of the event.
“It will be cool, but different,” he said. “If you’re coming for a traditional graduation it will be a bit of a shock.”
Instead of the elementary school walk through, Greene has planned a “walk around” where grads will circle the building and the younger students will come to the windows to wave.
“So many of our traditions are tough to do now,” he said. “They’re important to do, and the walk through is one of my favorite graduation traditions. The question in COVID is just how we do it?”