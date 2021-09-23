Local schools preparing for Oct. 18 vaccine mandate deadline

There are several staff who are in process of vaccination, and most people who have applied for exemptions have been granted them, Green said. A few who submitted religious exemptions were denied because they were “not religious in nature, more personal preference, and under the governor’s mandate those can’t be approved.”

“It takes a lot of time because each exemption is, under the laws that govern us, really an interactive process we have with employees,” he said. “Each applicant for an exemption meets one-on-one with our HR director so they can get support in their request.”

Green said while he does not anticipate a mass exodus of staff on Oct. 18, “the reality is we and most districts in the area are already not okay” in terms of staffing.

Woodland has been unable to fill several positions all year, especially in transportation. That is mirrored at other districts across the county and state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Administrators are spending a lot of time dealing with contact tracing, but what’s happening in the classroom day-to-day looks more like what we’ve known school to be for many years,” Green said. “It’s just so enjoyable having the kids back and seeing the level of engagement and the quality of engagement in the classroom.”