Local schools preparing for Oct. 18 vaccine mandate deadline

With less than a month to go before the Oct. 18 COVID-19 vaccination deadline for school staff, local schools are slowly drawing closer to a fully vaccinated or exempt staff.
In Castle Rock, Superintendent Ryan Greene said as of Thursday, 69% of staff are vaccinated and 23% have an exemption either approved or submitted so far. That’s 92% of staff in line with the mandate.
That leaves about a dozen people who have not told the district if they plan to get the vaccine or apply for an exemption, but Greene said that number is shrinking every day.
“If they’re not going to be coming back after the 18th, we would like to know now so we can plan for a replacement,” Greene said. Shortages after the 18th could cause changes in bus routes, for example.
The district has more religious exemptions than medical, he said.
“Every district has to go through it,” Greene said. “We can’t afford to lose anybody. It’s very frustrating for a lot of people.”
For those who get exemptions, Greene said the district plans to provide KN95 masks and is looking at providing testing, but doesn’t have enough tests to do so right now.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said while he doesn’t have exact numbers, “the vast majority of folks are doing one or the other” and getting vaccinated or getting an exemption.
There are several staff who are in process of vaccination, and most people who have applied for exemptions have been granted them, Green said. A few who submitted religious exemptions were denied because they were “not religious in nature, more personal preference, and under the governor’s mandate those can’t be approved.”
“It takes a lot of time because each exemption is, under the laws that govern us, really an interactive process we have with employees,” he said. “Each applicant for an exemption meets one-on-one with our HR director so they can get support in their request.”
Green said while he does not anticipate a mass exodus of staff on Oct. 18, “the reality is we and most districts in the area are already not okay” in terms of staffing.
Woodland has been unable to fill several positions all year, especially in transportation. That is mirrored at other districts across the county and state.
“Administrators are spending a lot of time dealing with contact tracing, but what’s happening in the classroom day-to-day looks more like what we’ve known school to be for many years,” Green said. “It’s just so enjoyable having the kids back and seeing the level of engagement and the quality of engagement in the classroom.”
Kalama School District did not have percentages to share Thursday, but spokesman Nick Shanmac said the district has been in regular communication with staff "to ensure that they have all the deadlines, exemption information and an understanding of what the state mandate entails."
In Kelso, numbers are still fluid and should solidify after Oct. 4, which is the latest date a staff member could get the J&J vaccine and meet the two-week waiting period to be fully vaccinated, district spokeswoman Michele Nerland said.
Right now, 87% of the staff has either shown proof of vaccination or applied for an exemption, she said, with the majority of staff vaccinated. The district is continuing to reach out to the remaining 13% of unaccounted for staff to see what they intend to do.
“On Oct. 5 we can look more closely at those numbers and plan and prepare as best as we can with that knowledge,” she said.
Longview spokesman Rick Parrish said the district does not have specific numbers or percentages, but is “doing well working through the process of collecting proof of vaccination and processing exemptions to follow the governor’s mandate.”
He said the district would have enough staff to continue school operations after the Oct. 18 deadline.
Across the river in Rainier, educators are facing a similar mandate, with the same deadline. Rainier Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said at a Sept. 13 board meeting that 79% of staff were fully vaccinated.
The district is now working through the “many” employees who have applied for religious or medical exemptions. Already, he said bus driver shortages are causing trouble with athletics and normal bus routes.
“Over the past few months, this superintendency has become more difficult,” he said. “In three months, I have lost three colleagues to no-cause contract language, and there are potentially more coming.”
He and other staff have also gotten threats over enforcement of mask and vaccine mandates, he said. Hattrick pointed to the political divide and said nobody should have to choose “between what is best for an individual’s livelihood and what’s best for his or her students.”
“I want to take a moment to remind everyone that every teacher, classified staff, custodian, cook administrator and I all come to work daily to help students be successful and nothing else,” he said. “I don’t have an agenda other than to improve Rainier School District.”
He asked everyone to treat each other with grace and compassion and focus on keeping students in school and learning.