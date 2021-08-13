Local school districts waiting, planning in case of state vaccine mandate

Local schools are “planning and preparing” in response to state Superintendent Chris Reykdal’s request to the state that COVID-19 vaccines be mandatory for school employees.
“I don’t want to start the school year hearing about the loss of life of our educators,” Reykdal said at a Friday press conference. He said he anticipated a decision from Governor Jay Inslee next week.
Reykdal said at the Friday press conference that he also will support a vaccine mandate for students, once the state clears the vaccines for use in children and they get full approval.
While Reykdal said it’s “not a binary choice” of employees getting the vaccine or losing their jobs, as there are religious and medical exemptions, he said he did not know what getting an exemption would entail yet.
The potential mandate puts smaller districts “in a tough spot,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Green said. He said the medical and religious exemptions are going to be important for smaller districts to retain staff.
“There’s no district in the state of Washington that could absorb the loss of a lot of staff right now,” Greene said. “It was a punch in the gut, no question about it.”
All local superintendents are “on the same page,” Greene said: “We’d like to have some control and be able to say this is what our community wants and this is what our community needs.”
Greene pointed to the low in-school transmission rates last year and said he wished the state gave districts more leeway to create other options.
“We have so many mitigation strategies that are working really well,” he said. “We have the testing capacity to do testing every day for those who are not vaccinated. There are things that we could have done internally.”
Now, Greene said he will try to get all new information out to employees “as fast as possible” so they have time to make a choice.
“Hopefully we’re not going to lose any staff. I think we have an unbelievable staff and I’m really excited about this year, so I’d hate to lose any staff members because they felt bullied into getting a vaccine,” Greene said.
Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the district is “actively planning and preparing” and “our commitment remains offering five days of in-person instruction for students while mitigating for the health and safety of all."
Longview spokesman Rick Parrish said “the one thing that has been consistent throughout the pandemic is things change pretty rapidly.”
“We will wait to see if the governor mandates vaccines for all school personnel and at that time determine how best to handle the situation,” he said. “Our focus right now is getting ready to start the school year with the kids in school five days a week, full time, and provide the healthiest school environment we possibly can.”
SEIU 925 representative Shawn Nyman said the union workers have “a diversity of thought regarding COVID issues” and did have concerns about how any mandates might be implemented.
“Union leaders and other community leaders apparently met recently with OSPI’s Chris Reykdal and shared many concerns. Chief among these were the potential for divisiveness in the workplace, the possibility of staff shortages, as well as the importance of PPE for all workers,” Nyman said.
She said the union was prepared to bargain with the school districts over the effect on workers and “as always, the health and safety of students and staff is our top priority."
In a separate press conference Friday, Cowlitz County deputy health director Steve Krager said in Cowlitz County, COVID-19 cases among children increased more than other age groups. He said he was “desperately looking forward” to the time when all children are eligible for vaccination.
“Anything we can do to prevent spread in schools, I think is going to be important,” Krager said.
While he said he would leave the mandate to state decision makers, Krager added that a vaccine requirement for teachers “would be helpful, would keep them safe and would lower the risk of outbreaks in schools.”
Getting community transmission rates down by September would also help, Krager said, and he is "confident" school leaders will take prevention measures to heart and keep kids in school.
The start of the school year will not be delayed for educators to get vaccinated, and Reykdal said he anticipated educators having the same Oct. 18 deadline for vaccination as other state employees.
Reykdal also said he didn’t think a mass amount of teachers would quit, though he added that other groups of school employees might pose more problems. He said districts have indicated that there’s low vaccine uptake among bus drivers, for example, and there are already “consistent shortages” of bus drivers. That means “districts will have to make very difficult adjustments,” he said.