Local school districts waiting, planning in case of state vaccine mandate

Greene pointed to the low in-school transmission rates last year and said he wished the state gave districts more leeway to create other options.

“We have so many mitigation strategies that are working really well,” he said. “We have the testing capacity to do testing every day for those who are not vaccinated. There are things that we could have done internally.”

Now, Greene said he will try to get all new information out to employees “as fast as possible” so they have time to make a choice.

“Hopefully we’re not going to lose any staff. I think we have an unbelievable staff and I’m really excited about this year, so I’d hate to lose any staff members because they felt bullied into getting a vaccine,” Greene said.

Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the district is “actively planning and preparing” and “our commitment remains offering five days of in-person instruction for students while mitigating for the health and safety of all."

Longview spokesman Rick Parrish said “the one thing that has been consistent throughout the pandemic is things change pretty rapidly.”