Local Pioneer Lions Club awards $12,000 in scholarships to students

The Longview Pioneer Lions Club recently awarded six $2,000 scholarships to local students attending Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools, and Lower Columbia College.

Scholarships are awarded in memory of Don Peck, Frank Brown and Oscar Lemiere.

The men were three longtime members who provided outstanding service to their community and region and who championed post-secondary education, according to a press release from the Longview Pioneer Lions.

The Oscar Lemiere Scholarship went to Y Ta, a 2022 graduate of R.A. Long who also was a Running Start student at Lower Columbia College. Y plans to complete a transfer degree in 2023 and then attend a university for an electrical engineering degree with a focus on the medical field.

Vidal Villagran received the Frank Brown Scholarship for a college student. He is majoring in the automotive program and pursing an associate of applied science degree at LCC. He plans to become an automotive electrical technician and perhaps pursue a bachelor’s degree in that area.

Both LCC scholarships are awarded in partnership with the LCC Foundation.

Lizbeth Lopez-Robles received the Frank Brown Scholarship for R.A. Long. She plans to pursue a nursing degree in the fall at Pacific Lutheran University.

Antonio Rojas, who also is a nursing student, received the Frank Brown Scholarship for Mark Morris. He is completing his Certified Nursing Assistant certificate work. He plans to attend Boise State University.

Rachel Lopez received the Don Peck Scholarship for R.A. Long. She plans to study psychology at LCC, transfer to Washington State University for bachelor’s and master’s degrees to become a high school counselor.

Adam Nixon received the Don Peck Scholarship for Mark Morris. He plans to pursue a degree in a science-related field at the University of Washington.

Longview Pioneer Lions Club members have been serving Longview since 1923. The group provides eye glasses and hearing aids to people in need, collects food during the annual Walk ‘N Knock Food Drive, gives books to elementary school children, hosts the Street of Screams Halloween event, helps provide Christmas lights at Lake Sacajawea and grants scholarships to students in memory of former club members, according to the press release.

To pay for the community projects the club provides, members organize and volunteer in the club’s Kettle Korn and hamburger concession stands at community events.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

