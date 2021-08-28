Local Educational Service District 112 seat up for election

A local Educational Service District 112 board member is one of four members up for re-election this fall.

Up for re-election is District 2 Director Mark Hottowe, who represents Castle Rock, part of Kelso, Longview, Naselle-Grays River Valley, Ocean Beach, Toutle Lake and Wahkiakum school districts. Hottowe was elected to the ESD Board in 2019, according to an ESD press release.

Other incumbents up for re-election are District 4 Director LeAnne Bremer, who represents Ridgefield and parts of the Battle Ground and Vancouver school districts; District 5 Director Marilyn Koenninger, who represents Vancouver Public Schools; and District 5 Director Darlene Stickel, who represents Evergreen Public Schools.

All four incumbents plan to run for their current board seats. Other candidates wishing to run for the ESD 112 Board can get a form from the Administrative Resource Office, Old Capitol Building, P.O. Box 47200 in Olympia or online at https://www.k12.wa.us/about-ospi/about-school-districts/elections-educational-service-district-board-directors.