Local districts not teaching critical race theory; focus is on access, equity

“Some think that if we teach about racism, that it occurs or is part of our country, that it’s critical race theory,” Green said. “I don’t believe it is.”

Kelso spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the district continues to “review our student achievement data and develop intentional plans to close opportunity gaps” and “is committed to providing equitable access and opportunity for every student in order to reach our goal of 100% graduation.”

Zorn and Green said as part of curriculum adoption, school districts typically publicly share what is taught in schools with parents to allow for public comment.

Longview recently bought a new social studies curriculum, and Zorn said although it was posted for public comment, nobody submitted a comment.

“I am very comfortable with what we’re teaching, social sciences in particular,” Zorn said. “With these topics that get politicized, we’re not teaching or advocating for just one point of view or side. Our role is not to tell the kids what to think, but to expose them to the information so they can make up their own minds.”