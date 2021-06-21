Local districts not teaching critical race theory; focus is on access, equity

Despite community confusion over a new state law, local school districts are not teaching the controversial critical race theory to students. Instead, they are continuing to focus on equitable access to a robust education.
“We are not teaching critical race theory,” Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said. “We are presenting our kids with information that includes history from different perspectives. We’re explaining that for different events in history, there are groups who have different perspectives and lenses they view events through.”
Zorn said it’s “important to understand those perspectives, honor those perspectives and be able to have respectful discourse about those perspectives.”
Zorn, Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene, Kalama spokesman Nick Shanmac and Woodland Superintendent Michael Green all said they’ve been getting questions from parents and community members who are concerned that SB 5044, which recently was signed into law, calls for teaching critical race theory to students, but “that’s not the case,” Greene said.
The new law
The new law requires educators and school board members to get updated training on cultural competency, equity, diversity and inclusion.
It defines cultural competency as “knowledge of student cultural histories and contexts, as well as family norms and values in different cultures,” and equity as “developing, strengthening, and supporting procedural and outcome fairness” to “create equitable opportunities for all individuals.”
Diversity includes race and ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability status, age, educational status, religion, geography, primary language and culture, while the bill describes inclusion as “intentional efforts and consistent sets of actions to create and sustain a sense of respect, belonging, safety and attention to individual needs and backgrounds.”
This is not entirely new ground for educators. The 2020 supplemental budget required one professional learning day to be used to train school district staff on racial literacy, cultural responsiveness and stereotype threats.
Under the new bill, school districts in the 2021-22 school year must use one of its professional learning days to train school district staff in one or more of those areas.
School responses
According to the Woodland School District’s website, the new bill “will help us understand how we can best serve all children.”
“Our view of cultural competence is rooted in the belief that ‘all men are created equal’ and the duty to serve and support all children,” the website said. “To serve children well, we must have an understanding of their backgrounds, experiences, and culture.”
Green said the district has received emails and comments in board meetings from folks “who are concerned that we’ve embedded critical race theory into the curriculum, and we’re just responding and letting them know the facts.”
“Some think that if we teach about racism, that it occurs or is part of our country, that it’s critical race theory,” Green said. “I don’t believe it is.”
Kelso spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the district continues to “review our student achievement data and develop intentional plans to close opportunity gaps” and “is committed to providing equitable access and opportunity for every student in order to reach our goal of 100% graduation.”
Zorn and Green said as part of curriculum adoption, school districts typically publicly share what is taught in schools with parents to allow for public comment.
Longview recently bought a new social studies curriculum, and Zorn said although it was posted for public comment, nobody submitted a comment.
“I am very comfortable with what we’re teaching, social sciences in particular,” Zorn said. “With these topics that get politicized, we’re not teaching or advocating for just one point of view or side. Our role is not to tell the kids what to think, but to expose them to the information so they can make up their own minds.”
In an online world full of misinformation, Zorn said it’s also important schools teach students to evaluate information, look at the source and double-check claims, because “just because it’s written down or posted on Facebook does not mean it’s so.”