Lexington's 'Winter Giving' drive provides hundreds of households with gifts, clothes, food

Large plastic bins of clothes, boxes of nonperishable food and wrapped gifts packed the Lexington Elementary School family room last week, as volunteers and school staff prepared to make deliveries for families across Kelso.

Lexington staff and volunteers collected enough items to help 126 individual children through its annual "Winter Giving" drive prior to winter break, which started Thursday and runs through Jan. 3. The total value of donated items neared $5,000.

Cost inflation and supply chain issues posed an initial problem to collect items, but soon support from local churches and businesses eventually helped them surpass their original goal for the charity drive.

"We will have food left over from our initial food drive to be able to provide boxes on spring break," said Title Coordinator Elizabeth Muir. "These are (Lexington) Eagles and we will support them all year long, not just winter break."

Growing need

Lexington Elementary School has about 62% of students who are considered low-income, and 7.7% are homeless, according to data from Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. This rate is higher than the Kelso School District as a whole, which reported 3.5% of students were homeless.

Housing remains one of the main obstacles cited by local families they contacted, said Lexington Principal Tim Yore.

"If you're working really, really hard to just find a place to live and then having to put food on the table, let alone have gifts under the tree ... this can be a big challenge," Yore said.

Many families also may have enough to cover rent and food, but still sometimes struggle to provide gifts during the holiday season.

"We realized that we had more need than we had resources," said Katie Watkins, learning assistance provider coordinator.

The process started with organizers who called each individual family, usually referred by school staff who see a potential need not being met.

They also have a list of families from the school's November "Eagle Giving" event that they used as a starting point to identify who needs help, Watkins said.

"We called each family and asked, 'How are you doing? What do you need?'" Watkins said. "It was a really positive experience."

Local businesses, churches get involved

Working alongside local organizations has helped provide Lexington students and families with the basic needs. Full bins of food came from Costco, and many staff members chose to sponsor one child by buying them at least one gift.

"It was a challenge for a short time," Muir said. "I feel like just through word of mouth, or people having connections at certain places or just reaching out, we found out that there's a lot of places in the community that want to help."

Businesses like Grocery Outlet, Fibre Federal Credit Union, U.S. Cellular, as well as religious organizations such as the Kelso Christian Academy and Bethany Lutheran Church, all pitched in for gifts and other necessities.

The food boxes also extended not just to Lexington students but their siblings, regardless of which school they attend.

Though the holidays offer a good time for giveaways and donations, the Lexington staff hosts these drives year-round. They are also planning for what they will do over spring break, and hoping to use leftover food from this "Winter Giving" drive.

Kelso School District’s Family & Community Resource Center also offers districtwide services, separate from the Lexington drive, to help with housing, food security and job stability.

"It just feels like this is a time where we're even more than a school but one big, gigantic community and family together looking out for each other," Yore said.