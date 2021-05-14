Lexington school construction approaching summer finish line

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yore said the new building has plenty of upgrades from the two older schools: Longer parent drop-off lanes, so more than five parents can let students out of the car at the same time; science and technology rooms for experiments; a dedicated family resource room; two covered play spaces; and a library large enough for two classes of students to learn in at once.

Elser said the school also is designed for less future maintenance in several ways. The play structures are galvanized steel, so the district won’t have to keep repainting them. There also are ample corkboards spread throughout halls and classrooms, so student art and teaching materials can be displayed without putting holes in the drywall, and the environmentally friendly flooring doesn’t need to be resealed every year.

The school is meant to serve as a community center, Yore said, so “we expect the school to be used after hours.”

For that reason, Iverson said there’s a coiling door that can be lowered to block off the classroom section of the school from the gym and stage, so the district can manage where people have access to after school. The school entrance has a security vestibule that lets the office control who can enter.