Lexington school construction approaching summer finish line

Cubbies are built, playground equipment installed and bus lanes mapped out on Boardwalk Way, where the new Lexington Elementary School is entering the final phases of construction.
Construction Services Group project manager Phil Iverson said it was a great project to work on, with a team that worked together to mesh “the owner’s needs, the architect’s vision and the construction reality.”
Built for 950 students, the new school will replace Beacon Hill and Catlin elementaries. It boasts “academic wings” to separate grade levels with two science, technology, engineering and math labs, a separated gym and cafeteria and an outdoor play area enclosed on three sides by the school.
“No more gym-cafe-torium,” incoming Lexington principal Tim Yore said, walking through the new, expansive gym Friday afternoon that will soon host not only Lexington students, but Huntington middle schoolers and youth basketball tournaments as well.
But the huge school is also meant to feel small, so students and families aren’t overwhelmed.
“We want each wing to feel like their ‘spot’,” Yore said. “We want kids seeing the same adults every day to develop those relationships. It was important to folks. We heard a lot of feedback saying that in our town halls.”
Work on the school started in February 2020 with soil stabilization work and is on track to be finished by July for students to move in at the start of the 2021 school year, FORMA Construction project manager Matt Elsner said.
Yore said the new building has plenty of upgrades from the two older schools: Longer parent drop-off lanes, so more than five parents can let students out of the car at the same time; science and technology rooms for experiments; a dedicated family resource room; two covered play spaces; and a library large enough for two classes of students to learn in at once.
Elser said the school also is designed for less future maintenance in several ways. The play structures are galvanized steel, so the district won’t have to keep repainting them. There also are ample corkboards spread throughout halls and classrooms, so student art and teaching materials can be displayed without putting holes in the drywall, and the environmentally friendly flooring doesn’t need to be resealed every year.
The school is meant to serve as a community center, Yore said, so “we expect the school to be used after hours.”
For that reason, Iverson said there’s a coiling door that can be lowered to block off the classroom section of the school from the gym and stage, so the district can manage where people have access to after school. The school entrance has a security vestibule that lets the office control who can enter.
Lexington is part of the $98.6 million bond measure voters approved in February 2018. The budget is about $35.5 million, including $11 million in state matching funds.
COVID-19 threw some challenges to the construction team, but Elsner said the close teamwork between all groups made problems “easy to overcome.”
Next year, there will be about 100 staff members and 650 students in the halls, but for now the school is still awaiting finishing touches. Asphalt for the parking lots will be laid next week, and while the HVAC, plumbing and lighting is installed, it still needs to be tested. The areas where the school garden and field will one day be are bare dirt, but Yore and the team are already envisioning how the school will grow.