Lexington Elementary School to hold open house Saturday

The new Lexington Elementary School will be open to the public Saturday for a ribbon cutting and tours.

Located at 200 Boardwalk Way, the building can house 950 students and will replace Beacon Hill and Catlin elementary schools. It boasts “academic wings” to separate grade levels with two science, technology, engineering and math labs, a separated gym and cafeteria and an outdoor play area enclosed on three sides by the school.

Saturday's event will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Building tours will start immediately after the ribbon cutting and will run every half hour until 11:30 a.m.

The new mascot "Lex the Eagle" will be on site, along with Double J Food Truck, Kona Ice and the Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso Elephant Ear wagon.

The Lexington school is part of the $98.6 million bond measure voters approved in February 2018. The budget is about $35.5 million, including $11 million in state matching funds.

