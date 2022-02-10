LCC's on campus eatery Fork & Flame reopens for first time since 2020

Lower Columbia College did not have an on-campus dining option between the first COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020 and the start of the winter quarter, when the Fork & Flame reopened with new coffee options but a smaller selection of meals.

The sole option at LCC's cafeteria held a soft reopening for the coffee bar Jan. 4 with a new set of drinks from Red Leaf Organic Coffee. More meal options and varieties have rolled out in the weeks since as the eatery prepared for the rest of the school year.

Director of Enterprise Services Alyssa Milano took her job at LCC in early 2020, about two weeks before the Fork & Flame closed. Since that time, there were a few previous attempts to restart the food services, Milano said. Now that the enterprise is open again, she said she feels good about how business has gone over the last few weeks.

"It's very exciting to get students coming through again," Milano said. "And I know the staff is excited to offer our new menu."

The biggest addition to the new menu is the deal with Red Leaf to sell drinks and some premade breakfast options to students. The Red Leaf drinks are sold from a stand-alone booth outside the rest of the food prep area and has been the biggest draw for students in the weeks since it opened.

The cafeteria and a smaller food option in the fitness center also added Lotus Energy mixers as an alternate for canned energy drinks. Other than the pre-made meals, the current menu is limited to a few sandwiches and salad mixes that use vegetables from the campus' Learning and Healing Garden.

Milano said they hope to fully expand the food menu by the start of the next school year.

"I think we're at least partially to fully open everywhere on campus, just more limited than it was before," Milano said.

The cafeteria attempted to open at the beginning of the school year in September, but struggled to reach the staffing level that made it sustainable. Milano said the Fork & Flame, like many of the other jobs on campus, relied on student workers and many students still were transitioning back to being on campus for the majority of their classes.

The college eatery also has run into the same supply chain challenges as other restaurants. Milano said a broken refrigerator would take more than 20 weeks to get replaced and the costs for many items on the menu were higher than they were two years ago.

The food is available to people who are not Lower Columbia students or faculty if they go through the college's COVID-19 screening process to get into the Student Center.

With the return of the cafeteria, the graduation ceremony remains one of the few aspects of Lower Columbia College that has not returned to its pre-pandemic state. College spokeswoman Wendy Hall said the school is surveying students about bringing back the in-person commencement ceremony for this year's graduating students.

Hall said a decision about commencement should be made public in the next few days.

