LCC's Courtney Shah drew from teaching for 'Jeopardy!' win streak

Airing the show

The toughest part, however, was coming home and not being able to say anything until right before the show aired, Shah said. Her parents and kids knew she was on the show, but she had to keep the secret until the week before, when she could encourage people to tune in to see her on June 28.

“That’s all I could say, I couldn’t say anything about how many episodes I won or lost,” Shah said.

When her episodes aired, Shah said the community reaction was enormous. A friend threw a first-night watch party with a "Jeopardy!" board cake and themed decorations, old friends reached out to congratulate her and students said they were watching for questions Shah had taught in class.

“It’s been really neat to have the afterglow experience,” Shah said. “It was wonderful to share the moment with my friends and family.”

As for her winnings, Shah said her daughter is about to go to college in the fall, and her son isn’t too far behind, so she’s setting aside money for those expenses.

She also wants to travel, including to Utah this summer to visit the national parks. So far, she has made one impulse purchase: a stand-up paddleboard, which came in very useful in the recent heatwave, she said.