LCC's Courtney Shah drew from teaching for 'Jeopardy!' win streak

Lower Columbia College history instructor Courtney Shah had the ultimate pop-quiz experience this year, and she aced it, taking home a seven-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!"
Everything from the audition process to the gameplay was fun, Shah said, and right up her alley as a history buff and a trivia fan. Shah has been at LCC since 2007, and said her time at the college certainly helped her compete.
“One of the great things is since I teach at a community college, I teach a wide range of classes,” Shah said. “I was trained in American history specifically, but I teach World (Civilization) at LCC so that’s given me so much more territory that I have to cover.”
Shah ended up winning seven games and more than $120,000. In her eighth game, which aired July 7, the Portland-based teacher came in second, ending her run on the show, but leaving her eligible for a future Tournament of Champions.
A call from L.A.
Shah had been taking the online "Jeopardy!" screening test periodically for about three years. She received a call in the summer of 2019 for an in-person audition in Seattle. About 40 people participated in another test, then a few practice games with buzzers and interviews.
“It was a three-hour process all said and done, and it was fun,” Shah said. “It was so fun and I was grateful to get to that point.”
Her name then went on a list. She was told she might get a call in the next 18 months to be on the show. When she didn't receive a call during that window, she "figured that was fun and life goes on."
But in early March 2021, as Shah was driving home from her dog’s vet appointment, she got a call from a Los Angeles number.
“I did have that moment, ‘should I answer this?’ ” Shah said. She was glad she did, because the call came from "Jeopardy!" Three weeks later, she was in Los Angeles to film the show.
Preparing to play
Shah said she’s always loved trivia, frequenting trivia nights at Portland bars, listening to trivia podcasts and playing online trivia games, but “once I got the call, then I started cranking it up.”
She looked into how other people prepared to be on the show, and discovered the number one piece of advice was to watch older episodes to get comfortable with the gameplay.
“Luckily it’s on Netflix now, so I was watching three or four episodes a night, standing in the middle of the living room with a clicky pen and playing along with the TV,” Shah said. “My daughter would watch with me and tell me which categories I was good at and which ones I needed to work on.”
Shah viewed education videos on topics she wanted to beef up on. While the history instructor felt pretty good about history questions, she said she found science, opera and some of the more out-there categories needed more focus.
On the ‘Jeopardy!’ set
Shah flew to Los Angles at the end of March. She said navigating COVID-19 regulations added another layer to an already busy set. She had two COVID-19 tests, one before flying and one before entering the studio. Places to eat and rest were clearly marked, and masks were required unless you were on camera.
“It was very rigid, but that was also for safety's sake,” Shah said. “And they haven’t had any problems, which was fantastic.”
On set, contestants film twice a week and about five episodes a day, she said, which was “exhausting, but it was beautifully run.”
However, with the recent death of previous host Alex Trebek in November 2020, Shah said the experience was a little different than what she always had envisioned.
“Whenever I dreamed of being on "Jeopardy!" it was always with Alex, so I was very sad when he passed away,” Shah said.
Even though the experience was different, Shah said guest host Dr. Sanjay Gupta “did a wonderful job.”
“He was very personable and professional and he got along great with everyone,” she said, with a smooth delivery of questions she got used to after the first game.
As players can’t buzz in until after the questions, getting used to how a host reads is the biggest challenge, especially after watching Trebek read for years, Shah said.
“The first game I played I wasn’t getting my buzzing timing right, my timing was a little bit off, but by my second game I had adjusted,” Shah said. “That might have given me an advantage as I continued on through the week, because I had experience with this host.”
The pressure of answering questions quickly and on camera also was a hurdle for Shah, who said some history and literature questions she knew slipped away because of nerves.
“The question on Kublai Khan will haunt me forever,” Shah said. “I knew that! I teach about that. I could have got that, but I also have to give myself grace because it’s very a stressful situation.”
Shah said she also blanked on her first Daily Double question, on Homer’s "Odyssey."
“Come on, I was a double major in history and English in undergrad,” Shah said. “I’ve read the ‘Odyssey.’ I did a film project in high school on it.”
Shah said after that, she was “skittish around the Daily Doubles,” nervous the stress would make her forget answers she already knew.
Her run on the show was competitive, Shah said, especially when she got unexpected categories such as one on spiders.
“I could have very easily lost a couple of the games,” she said.
Airing the show
The toughest part, however, was coming home and not being able to say anything until right before the show aired, Shah said. Her parents and kids knew she was on the show, but she had to keep the secret until the week before, when she could encourage people to tune in to see her on June 28.
“That’s all I could say, I couldn’t say anything about how many episodes I won or lost,” Shah said.
When her episodes aired, Shah said the community reaction was enormous. A friend threw a first-night watch party with a "Jeopardy!" board cake and themed decorations, old friends reached out to congratulate her and students said they were watching for questions Shah had taught in class.
“It’s been really neat to have the afterglow experience,” Shah said. “It was wonderful to share the moment with my friends and family.”
As for her winnings, Shah said her daughter is about to go to college in the fall, and her son isn’t too far behind, so she’s setting aside money for those expenses.
She also wants to travel, including to Utah this summer to visit the national parks. So far, she has made one impulse purchase: a stand-up paddleboard, which came in very useful in the recent heatwave, she said.
With her seven-game streak, Shah is qualified for the game’s Tournament of Champions. However, the final roster is determined by the producers, so “nothing is assured,” Shah said. But if she gets the call to play, she said she won’t turn it down.