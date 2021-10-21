LCC still seeing low enrollment, but numbers are stabilizing

Lower Columbia College still is seeing lower enrollment than pre-pandemic, President Chris Bailey told the board of trustees Wednesday evening.
Last year, the college dropped 15.2% in full-time enrollment, and then fell another 3.4% last spring and 3.3% combined this year in the summer and fall quarters.
That puts LCC in the “middle of the pack” of enrollment in other community and technical colleges across the state, he said. While LCC was worse off than the average in the start of the pandemic, it is now doing slightly better than average.
“We do tend to be more volatile in enrollment” than other colleges, he noted.
Bailey said it seems enrollment has stabilized, but a sharp drop in the Running Start program, which allows local students to earn high school and college credits at the same time, could be significant for the college’s finances.
“Students seem to want to go back to the high school experience they didn’t really get, like the live classes and that’s down 18.4% for fall,” Bailey said. “We had been on a very steady increase over many years for Running Start enrollment, but we took a big hit in the fall.”
He said other colleges across the state varied in Running Start enrollment, but some lost 25% of typical enrollment.
“That is an area that we’re going to be focusing back in on coming out of the pandemic,” Bailey said, as Running Start usually brings the college about $4 million from the state.
Bailey said a full report would be available to the board soon, and in the meantime departments have been advised to maintain low spinning.
“I think we’re going to be fine, but we’re going through the analysis,” he said.
The international program, however, has bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, Bailey said, with 30 students from 10 countries currently attending LCC.
Vice President of Foundation, Human Resources and Legal Affairs Kendra Sprague said the college had a successful Horns and Halos gala and Give More 24! event. With Give More 24!, the college surpassed its goal of $20,000, raising about $21,000.
So far, the Horns and Halos event has raised more than $60,000, but donations are still trickling in, Sprague said. The college’s goal was $90,000, which it surpassed last year, but Sprague said it seemed there was some donor fatigue around virtual events.
The college also got a $10,000 gift to the Student Success Fund from faculty member and recent "Jeopardy!" Winner Courtney Shah, Sprague said.