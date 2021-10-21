LCC still seeing low enrollment, but numbers are stabilizing

Lower Columbia College still is seeing lower enrollment than pre-pandemic, President Chris Bailey told the board of trustees Wednesday evening.

Last year, the college dropped 15.2% in full-time enrollment, and then fell another 3.4% last spring and 3.3% combined this year in the summer and fall quarters.

That puts LCC in the “middle of the pack” of enrollment in other community and technical colleges across the state, he said. While LCC was worse off than the average in the start of the pandemic, it is now doing slightly better than average.

“We do tend to be more volatile in enrollment” than other colleges, he noted.

Bailey said it seems enrollment has stabilized, but a sharp drop in the Running Start program, which allows local students to earn high school and college credits at the same time, could be significant for the college’s finances.

“Students seem to want to go back to the high school experience they didn’t really get, like the live classes and that’s down 18.4% for fall,” Bailey said. “We had been on a very steady increase over many years for Running Start enrollment, but we took a big hit in the fall.”