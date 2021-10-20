LCC reports 90.9% vaccination rate, K-12 schools see lower percentages of staff choosing shots

Six staff members did not meet the deadline and were facing non-disciplinary termination and six more started the vaccination process too late to be fully vaccinated by the deadline and will be placed on leave until they are fully vaccinated, Green said.

86% of Kelso district employees are vaccinated and 14% have an exemption, district spokeswoman Michele Nerland said, but the district is not sharing the number of employees let go due to the mandate.

“The number of non-disciplinary terminations due to noncompliance are so minimal we are choosing to not highlight that number to protect confidentiality and privacy,” she said.

Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the district values all its employees and “we are very grateful to our staff for working with us through this vaccine requirement and continuing with the vital work they do to instruct and support each and every Kelso student.”

While about 14 Longview School District employees are still in the process of becoming fully vaccinated, which is two weeks after the final vaccine dose, Superintendent Dan Zorn said once they are past that point 86.8% of staff will be vaccinated, and 12.9% will have exemptions.

About .3% of staff, a handful of people, will lose their jobs, Zorn said.