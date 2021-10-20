 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LCC reports 90.9% vaccination rate, K-12 schools see lower percentages of staff choosing shots
0 comments
editor's pick featured

LCC reports 90.9% vaccination rate, K-12 schools see lower percentages of staff choosing shots

{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Columbia College

Caution signs and a check-in tent sit outside the Health & Sciences Building at Lower Columbia College May 12, 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Courtney Talak

Out of area K-12 schools, Kalama has the highest percentage of vaccinated staff at 88%, while Lower Columbia College is reporting a 90.9% vaccination rate.

Castle Rock has the most reported exemptions, at 30% of staff. Several K-12 districts and the college lost staff members who did not get the COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption, leading to “non-disciplinary terminations,” but districts said normal operations will continue. 

Local schools worried about vaccine mandate effect on staff

Monday was the last day for state employees, health-care workers and school staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receive an exemption under Washington’s mandate.

People eligible for a religious or medical exemption are entitled to a reasonable accommodation assessment. Accommodation could include regular testing and increased masking requirements, for example.

In education, the mandate applies to staff working in kindergarten through 12th grade, most child cares and early learning and higher education. The mandate does not apply to students.

In Castle Rock, the district did not lose any staff, Superintendent Ryan Greene said. About 70% of staff are vaccinated and 30% were granted exemptions.

Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said 78.6% of staff are vaccinated, while about 18% have exemptions.

Local schools preparing for Oct. 18 vaccine mandate deadline

Six staff members did not meet the deadline and were facing non-disciplinary termination and six more started the vaccination process too late to be fully vaccinated by the deadline and will be placed on leave until they are fully vaccinated, Green said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

86% of Kelso district employees are vaccinated and 14% have an exemption, district spokeswoman Michele Nerland said, but the district is not sharing the number of employees let go due to the mandate.

“The number of non-disciplinary terminations due to noncompliance are so minimal we are choosing to not highlight that number to protect confidentiality and privacy,” she said.

Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the district values all its employees and “we are very grateful to our staff for working with us through this vaccine requirement and continuing with the vital work they do to instruct and support each and every Kelso student.”

While about 14 Longview School District employees are still in the process of becoming fully vaccinated, which is two weeks after the final vaccine dose, Superintendent Dan Zorn said once they are past that point 86.8% of staff will be vaccinated, and 12.9% will have exemptions.

About .3% of staff, a handful of people, will lose their jobs, Zorn said.

Cowlitz County clinics, schools report high compliance on COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline

“We don’t anticipate any interruption in any services we’re providing,” he said.

Kalama school staff are 88% vaccinated, with 12% of staff granted exemptions, district spokesman Nick Shanmac said, and the district also did not lose any staff members.

Toutle Superintendent Bob Garrett said three staff members resigned over the vaccine mandate earlier in the year, but the district is now at 100% compliance, with all staff either vaccinated or exempt.

At Lower Columbia College, Vice President of Foundation, Human Resources and Legal Affairs Kendra Sprague said along with the 90.9% of staff who are vaccinated, about 40 people will continue working with exemptions and 28 will be terminated.

Of those 28, five are full-time staff, she said, and the rest are part time, adjunct or student workers.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelso starts new early learning program to boost school readiness
Education

Kelso starts new early learning program to boost school readiness

Transitional kindergarten is different from preschool. Students start in January and the program runs through June. Then, students enter kindergarten that September. In class, students focus on skills they’ll need in the fall: sharing, communicating, reading and writing, even basic math and science skills.

LCC instructor Lucas Myers wins national award
Education

LCC instructor Lucas Myers wins national award

Instructure, an international educational technology company, collected 500 nominations for higher education and k-12 and then selected three winners per continent. In North America, Myers was the top scorer of the three, he said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News