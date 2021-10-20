LCC reports 90.9% vaccination rate, K-12 schools see lower percentages of staff choosing shots

Out of area K-12 schools, Kalama has the highest percentage of vaccinated staff at 88%, while Lower Columbia College is reporting a 90.9% vaccination rate.
Castle Rock has the most reported exemptions, at 30% of staff. Several K-12 districts and the college lost staff members who did not get the COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption, leading to “non-disciplinary terminations,” but districts said normal operations will continue.
Monday was the last day for state employees, health-care workers and school staff to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or receive an exemption under Washington’s mandate.
People eligible for a religious or medical exemption are entitled to a reasonable accommodation assessment. Accommodation could include regular testing and increased masking requirements, for example.
In education, the mandate applies to staff working in kindergarten through 12th grade, most child cares and early learning and higher education. The mandate does not apply to students.
In Castle Rock, the district did not lose any staff, Superintendent Ryan Greene said. About 70% of staff are vaccinated and 30% were granted exemptions.
Woodland Superintendent Michael Green said 78.6% of staff are vaccinated, while about 18% have exemptions.
Six staff members did not meet the deadline and were facing non-disciplinary termination and six more started the vaccination process too late to be fully vaccinated by the deadline and will be placed on leave until they are fully vaccinated, Green said.
86% of Kelso district employees are vaccinated and 14% have an exemption, district spokeswoman Michele Nerland said, but the district is not sharing the number of employees let go due to the mandate.
“The number of non-disciplinary terminations due to noncompliance are so minimal we are choosing to not highlight that number to protect confidentiality and privacy,” she said.
Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said the district values all its employees and “we are very grateful to our staff for working with us through this vaccine requirement and continuing with the vital work they do to instruct and support each and every Kelso student.”
While about 14 Longview School District employees are still in the process of becoming fully vaccinated, which is two weeks after the final vaccine dose, Superintendent Dan Zorn said once they are past that point 86.8% of staff will be vaccinated, and 12.9% will have exemptions.
About .3% of staff, a handful of people, will lose their jobs, Zorn said.
“We don’t anticipate any interruption in any services we’re providing,” he said.
Kalama school staff are 88% vaccinated, with 12% of staff granted exemptions, district spokesman Nick Shanmac said, and the district also did not lose any staff members.
Toutle Superintendent Bob Garrett said three staff members resigned over the vaccine mandate earlier in the year, but the district is now at 100% compliance, with all staff either vaccinated or exempt.
At Lower Columbia College, Vice President of Foundation, Human Resources and Legal Affairs Kendra Sprague said along with the 90.9% of staff who are vaccinated, about 40 people will continue working with exemptions and 28 will be terminated.
Of those 28, five are full-time staff, she said, and the rest are part time, adjunct or student workers.