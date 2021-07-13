LCC offers 'shot of a lifetime' scholarships drawing for vaccinated students

The college’s website notes that after July 19, access to some buildings on campus still will be restricted and events and activities still are prohibited unless approved in writing by the LCC Emergency Operations Team.

There will be a “Welcome Back” booth in the quad, and students that visit it between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., July 19 through 22, will have a daily shot at winning a $25 LCC Bookstore gift card and other LCC swag.

Gov. Jay Inslee on July 1 amended his proclamation on higher education to lift most restrictions for in-person classroom instruction, lectures and similar educational gatherings at public and private universities and colleges as long as they are “fully vaccinated.”

A “fully vaccinated campus” according to the proclamation is one that has a policy requiring all of its students, staff and faculty who are in-person to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with exceptions for those with medical or religious or philosophical exemptions required by law.

A campus that is not fully vaccinated will have to continue to follow masking and social distancing protocol, have a policy that students, staff and faculty provide information about their vaccination status and have a way for the school to verify that status. LCC is among this group.

Unlike some other states, Washington has not mandated that vaccines are required to attend in-person college classes. LCC has “no plans to require vaccinations for students or employees,” spokesperson Wendy Hall said.

