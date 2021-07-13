LCC offers 'shot of a lifetime' scholarships drawing for vaccinated students

As vaccination rates have slowed across Washington, Lower Columbia College has joined other groups in offering a vaccine incentive: Twenty LCC students will win a $500 “shot of a lifetime” scholarship through a random drawing next week.
LCC will award the scholarships to 20 students whose names are randomly drawn and who can show they’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 22, according to an LCC press release. The money comes from the state’s vaccine incentive program.
To be automatically entered, students need to have completed at least six credit hours during spring quarter 2021 and intend to take classes this fall, winter or spring.
If selected, winners must verify they have lived in Washington state for at least 30 days and that they received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Students who qualify will automatically be entered and do not need to contact the college to be included in the drawing,” the press release said.
Names randomly will be selected July 22 and winners contacted during the week of July 26.
On July 19, many services will resume full-day, on-campus operations, including student centers, the admissions center and the bookstore. LCC is closed Fridays during the summer.
The college’s website notes that after July 19, access to some buildings on campus still will be restricted and events and activities still are prohibited unless approved in writing by the LCC Emergency Operations Team.
There will be a “Welcome Back” booth in the quad, and students that visit it between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., July 19 through 22, will have a daily shot at winning a $25 LCC Bookstore gift card and other LCC swag.
Gov. Jay Inslee on July 1 amended his proclamation on higher education to lift most restrictions for in-person classroom instruction, lectures and similar educational gatherings at public and private universities and colleges as long as they are “fully vaccinated.”
A “fully vaccinated campus” according to the proclamation is one that has a policy requiring all of its students, staff and faculty who are in-person to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with exceptions for those with medical or religious or philosophical exemptions required by law.
A campus that is not fully vaccinated will have to continue to follow masking and social distancing protocol, have a policy that students, staff and faculty provide information about their vaccination status and have a way for the school to verify that status. LCC is among this group.
Unlike some other states, Washington has not mandated that vaccines are required to attend in-person college classes. LCC has “no plans to require vaccinations for students or employees,” spokesperson Wendy Hall said.