LCC instructor Lucas Myers wins national award

That means he helps organize the leadership and communities of practice. The program sprung up the same time as COVID-19, he said and for a while it was just him and two other people running the communities of practice for all the different disciplines.

“For a few months I was on Zoom for countless hours, but through that we were able to identify people who are good leaders and choose leadership with equity in mind,” Myers said. “Who are people that should be chosen for leaders that are often overlooked? How do we keep equity in science in the front of our brains?”

The program is moving forward, recently partnering with the Washington Center at the Evergreen State College and recognized by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Myers is working on developing a new funding model to keep it going.

It’s that work that netted Myers the award, he said. An Instructure press release said the award is meant to “recognize educators from all over the world who are preparing students for the workforce, supporting student success and achievement in an evolving education landscape and embracing technology in the classroom in new and exciting ways.”

Even before the pandemic, Myers had developed fully online general biology and human anatomy/physiology courses.