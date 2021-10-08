LCC instructor Lucas Myers wins national award

The pandemic had made for a long and often trying 18 months for teachers, so when Lower Columbia College biology instructor Lucas Myers received an email telling him he was named Instructure North American Educator of the Year, he said the appreciation “is definitely an honor for me.”
However, Myers was quick to point out that while it’s his name on the award, it’s “definitely a representation of a lot of people’s work. I was just lucky enough to be the one who got selected.”
Instructure, an international educational technology company, collected 500 nominations for higher education and kindergarten through 12th grade instructors and then selected three winners per continent. In North America, Myers was the top scorer of the three, he said.
“It was out of the blue,” he said. “I was on a trip to Redmond, Oregon, for basketball camp and got an email. It was pretty exciting. It’s been a long year and a half.”
Myers doesn’t know who nominated him for the award. An Instructure press release said he “not only redefined how science should be taught at Lower Columbia College, but helped to shape the future of STEM education at two-year colleges across the state.”
Myers has been working on creating Communities of Practice, an online network of instructors who support each other in online teaching, share tips and training and work to advance online education at the local and state levels. He is the lead faculty consultant for STEM community of practice for two year colleges in the state.
That means he helps organize the leadership and communities of practice. The program sprung up the same time as COVID-19, he said and for a while it was just him and two other people running the communities of practice for all the different disciplines.
“For a few months I was on Zoom for countless hours, but through that we were able to identify people who are good leaders and choose leadership with equity in mind,” Myers said. “Who are people that should be chosen for leaders that are often overlooked? How do we keep equity in science in the front of our brains?”
The program is moving forward, recently partnering with the Washington Center at the Evergreen State College and recognized by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Myers is working on developing a new funding model to keep it going.
It’s that work that netted Myers the award, he said. An Instructure press release said the award is meant to “recognize educators from all over the world who are preparing students for the workforce, supporting student success and achievement in an evolving education landscape and embracing technology in the classroom in new and exciting ways.”
Even before the pandemic, Myers had developed fully online general biology and human anatomy/physiology courses.
“His work on innovative assessment and teaching practices has increased the success rate of the school’s pre-nursing Anatomy/Physiology students, who score 15-20% higher on the national Human Anatomy/Physiology Exam than the national average,” the Instructure press release said.
In a normal year, Myers and the other winners would be brought to the Instructure annual conference and publicly given the award, but this year the conference is being held remotely. Myers said he was told he and other winners will instead be interviewed for a podcast.
“It does feel good to be awarded for the hard work you do,” he said. “It feels weird, though, getting all the compliments from people for doing something you’re doing because you want to help others and want to teach. It’s just part of my every day job, but it’s nice to know it’s making a difference.”