LCC holds job, education fair for future educators in February

LCC Admissions Office

Lower Columbia College admissions office

 Katelyn Metzger

Lower Columbia College is holding a job fair in February for anyone interested in becoming a teacher, substitute teacher or paraeducator. 

The free event is scheduled for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 21 in the LCC Student Center.

Organizers say local school districts and childcare facilities will be on site to answer questions and accept resumes for current and future positions. LCC says high school and college students, as well as anyone in the community can attend the public event. 

LCC staff will also be at the event to answer questions about the college's education programs.

The school's Bachelor of Applied Science in Teacher Education is tailored for working adults with options for residency teacher certification or a focus in early care and education, says the college. LCC offers endorsements in elementary education and early childhood education, as well as other certificates and associate degrees in education and early childhood education, the school says.

