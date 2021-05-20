LCC has 'no plans' to require COVID-19 vaccine, will reopen more services in July

Lower Columbia College does not plans to require the COVID-19 vaccination for fall classes and is also eyeing a mid-July date to reopen more services.

While there are no plans to mandate a vaccine now, spokeswoman Wendy Hall said the school is “awaiting a final determination from the state regarding any requirements that may impact the entire community and technical college system.”

Neither the state nor the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has announced a position on mandatory vaccines for college students yet, but Washington State University announced in late April it will require proof that students and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.

If WSU students do not get a medical or religious exemption, they will not be eligible to register for in-person spring semester courses. Students enrolled in online-only programs are exempted from the vaccine requirement.

Seattle University and Pacific Lutheran University also mandated vaccines for students.

However, local K-12 schools will not require the vaccine either, at least this year, state school Superintendent Chris Reykdal said.

