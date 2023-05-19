Lower Columbia College fired a financial aid employee in December after an investigation revealed she received a total of $8,000 in financial aid for a class she never took, according to a Washington State Auditor's Office report.

No criminal charges have been filed.

From January to September 2022, the employee enrolled in a class at the start of each quarter, received federal student financial aid, then dropped the class one to four days after getting the money, according to the report, published Thursday.

The employee was not named in the public report.

The college's investigation also found the employee, who was hired in May 2017, disbursed $22,000 of federal student financial aid to eight students she had personal connections with ahead of the scheduled process.

"This action was outside of the employee's expected job duties, and it resulted in these students getting special privileges because they received their CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds sooner than others," the report states.

The college was first notified of the questionable disbursements by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges in October.

"It's upsetting when this happens, when an employee takes advantage of student funds," said Nolan Wheeler, LCC vice president of administrative services, on Thursday.

LCC reported the case to the CARES fraud hotline and the Washington State Executive Ethics Board, which oversees statewide elected officials, employees in the executive branch and higher education institutions, Wheeler said. The ethics board is investigating and could impose civil penalties, he added.

Investigation, response

In November and December interviews with the LCC human resources director, the employee said she needed the financial aid but dropped the classes four quarters in a row because of unexpected personal events, according to the report.

"The college’s investigation determined the employee’s assertions did not align with the evidence," the report states.

The employee said she only knew three of the students who she disbursed financial aid to, but the college found she had personal connections with all eight. The employee said she should not have disbursed CARES funds to those three students early, but said it was "unintentional because she does not pay attention to names when disbursing funds," according to the report.

After completing its investigation, the college fired the employee, effective Dec. 26, 2022.

In November, the college notified the State Auditor's Office of a potential loss of public funds. The agency reviewed and agreed with the conclusions of LCC's investigation, the report states.

The auditor's investigation found the college did not adequately monitor financial aid awards and disbursements to employees. LCC's processes did not detect that the former employee circumvented normal procedures and acted outside her expected job duties, the report states.

LCC's response states the rules regarding CARES Act disbursements were different than those for state or federal financial aid, which would have prevented the disbursements to this employee.

The college updated its policies to include language prohibiting employees from using college systems for their gain or for their family/household. The financial aid department created a standard procedure, outlining that staff do not process personal awards, or that of family members, close friends or anyone who could be perceived as biased.