Vidal Villagren was working in construction when he fell 12 feet off a roof on the job.

He lost mobility in both hands. The injuries were so serious he needed surgery and spent six months in a cast.

When Villagran’s hands finally healed, he wanted to return to work. His boss said no, Villagran said; they didn’t need someone who could no longer do labor-intensive jobs with his hands.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries helped him file a claim, but going back into construction was not an option with his injuries.

Villagran, a 36-year-old father of three who lives in Woodland, had few choices. That’s when he decided to enroll at Lower Columbia College. He will soon have an associate’s degree in automotive technology once he graduates this June.

“When I had the accident, I will say it was bad,” Villagran said. “But now it’s turned into something good because now I can study. ... When I was younger, it was my dream to study and be an automotive technician.”

Making it to Woodland

Villagran was born into a family of farmers in Guatemala where they cultivated produce like corn and potatoes. His family didn’t have much, he said, but he always knew he liked working on cars.

In 2010, Villagran decided to move to California to find work. Three years later, his wife and oldest son joined him. They moved to Woodland, where he found work in construction and roofing.

Once he could no longer work with his hands in the same way after the accident, Villagran decided to pursue his childhood dream of learning automotive technology at LCC.

“(My advisers) asked me what I wanted to do when I go back to work, and I thought, ‘OK, this is my opportunity,’” he said. “It wasn’t too hard because it was something I already liked to do.”

But finding his footing in a college environment wasn’t easy, he said. He knew little English and often had to use online translation tools to understand his teachers.

His classes were expensive, but he was able to earn scholarships and grants that paid for his school in full.

The LCC Foundation and The Daily News’ Students in Need funding program began eight years ago as a way to provide emergency grants for students like Villagran, who have the determination but little access to resources that help with costly classes.

The drive supports the school’s Student Success Fund, which helps LCC students most likely to drop out because they can’t pay for necessities like tuition, books or even gas to get to class.

Last year’s campaign made nearly $4,000 more than the goal of $35,000. This year’s goal is the same.

2023 Students in Need What: The kickoff for the annual fundraising campaign as part of a partnership between TDN and LCC Foundation. When: Sunday, March 19 through Sunday, May 7. Goal: $35,000. How to give: Payments will go directly to the LCC Foundation online at tdn.com/students or by mail to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632. Turn to A3 to cut out a donation coupon.

The college reported students who get some of this funding complete college at nearly double the rate of their other classmates.

“I have a lot of help,” Villagran said. “Everyone here is a good person.”

His wife supported him throughout the hardships, Villagran said. She stays at home with their three children, a 13-year-old boy, a 6-year-old daughter and a 7-month-old infant. Since neither of them make a reliable income, Villagran said he knew he had to finish his degree to give them all a better life.

“When I talk about my family, I feel...” Villagran said, tearing up at the thought of his wife and kids. “It’s hard, but she took care of all of us.”

The goal, he said, is to eventually open his own auto business. For now, he will use his degree to get work at a dealership, build good credit and buy his family a home in Woodland. The possibilities are wide open, he said.

“I think especially for Hispanic people, it’s good to say that if you have dreams, don’t stop,” he said. “Everybody can keep going.”