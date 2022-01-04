LCC Foundation names estate of Castle Rock teacher Don Lansing as Benefactor of the Year

The Lower Columbia College Foundation named the estate of former Castle Rock teacher and fire chief Donald Lansing the Benefactor of the Year for 2021-2022.

"Donald Lansing was an ordinary man who did an extraordinary thing," said Jenny Isaacson, LCC Foundation Board Chair, in a statement from the college.

Benefactor of the Year honorees have a history of providing financial support to the foundation or significant volunteer support.

Lansing taught math and science in the Castle Rock School District for 33 years. He did not have children of his own and wanted to pass on the gift of an education to the citizens of Castle Rock, according to an LCC press release.

Lansing left 75% of his estate to the foundation to establish scholarships for Castle Rock High School graduates attending LCC. Priority consideration will go to students planning to transfer to Washington State University.

The $802,800 scholarship fund is the largest single scholarship endowment held by the LCC Foundation and will provide nearly $20,000 in scholarships each year, according to the college.

Lansing died May 31, 2013, at the age of 82. Lansing graduated from high school in Oroville, Washington, in 1949 and received a master’s degree from Washington State University in 1957. He served in the Air Force from 1953 to 1955.

Lansing volunteered with Castle Rock's Fire District 6 for 42 years, including three as chief. He also served on the Castle Rock City Council for six years and spent time as a city park commissioner, a civil service commissioner, and on the Castle Rock Ambulance Committee.

Lansing belonged to the Castle Rock United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir for many years. He also was a member of the Castle Rock Lions Club.

“We appreciate this opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate this extraordinary gift from Mr. Lansing, and for his legacy of education that will last for generations to come,” said LCC President Chris Bailey.

