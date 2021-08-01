LCC alum of the year never lost sight of educational goal

However, the decision wasn’t made lightly. While at LCC, Smith said he had met a “young lady in Longview I really don’t want to lose” and told Zentner he was concerned about leaving her behind. He asked if he could bring Sharon Berge on tour if she agreed to marry him, and Zentner said he could – but he wouldn’t be paid more money.

“I got on the phone a short time later and talked to Sharon, who became my wife and was willing to go,” Smith said. “She managed the two of us very well. We had some great times.”

Though Sharon died in 2008 of colon cancer, she played a vital role in the well being and happiness of her family. Smith said “she was a charming and bright lady and is missed every day” by himself and their two sons, Clark and Scott.

Now 90 years old, Smith still plays the drums in local bands. Over his musical career, he played at venues like the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City and the Black Hawk in San Francisco, but he also played at the Blue Chateau Jazz club in Tokyo while he was in the Air Force in 1952. He served as a radio operator and analyst until 1956.

“Music had been very good to me,” Smith said. “It’s good for recharging my batteries.”

During his touring years, he never let his academics get rusty, either.