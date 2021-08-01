LCC alum of the year never lost sight of educational goal

Ed Smith’s path to higher education was “not direct by any means,” but the musician and researcher’s determination to get there is one reason he has been named the Lower Columbia College Foundation Alumni of the Year.
Smith said while he made a very successful career playing drums for jazz and Latin groups, “it was always in the back of my mind, this nagging thing, you’ve really got to get an education if you’re going to make it in the world.”
The LCCF Alumni of the Year award acknowledges someone who has made significant contributions and whose accomplishments and careers exemplify “the legacy of excellence at LCC,” a college press release said.
Smith will be honored at this year’s virtual LCC Foundation Horns & Halos Gala on Oct. 7.
A family focus on educationSmith’s parents dropped out of high school in the 10th grade due to the Great Depression, but “they always instilled in me the importance of education,” Smith said.
After graduating from Castle Rock High School in 1949, Smith attended the Lower Columbia Junior College thanks to a scholarship. He studied engineering and played on the baseball team, but was also playing gigs, driving into Portland in the evenings.
Music “had my attention as young man,” Smith said, and in 1951 he decided to tour the U.S. with Si Zentner’s big band, going on to play drums for jazz and big band groups like Louis Prima and Keely Smith, Cal Tjader and Harry James.
However, the decision wasn’t made lightly. While at LCC, Smith said he had met a “young lady in Longview I really don’t want to lose” and told Zentner he was concerned about leaving her behind. He asked if he could bring Sharon Berge on tour if she agreed to marry him, and Zentner said he could – but he wouldn’t be paid more money.
“I got on the phone a short time later and talked to Sharon, who became my wife and was willing to go,” Smith said. “She managed the two of us very well. We had some great times.”
Though Sharon died in 2008 of colon cancer, she played a vital role in the well being and happiness of her family. Smith said “she was a charming and bright lady and is missed every day” by himself and their two sons, Clark and Scott.
Now 90 years old, Smith still plays the drums in local bands. Over his musical career, he played at venues like the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City and the Black Hawk in San Francisco, but he also played at the Blue Chateau Jazz club in Tokyo while he was in the Air Force in 1952. He served as a radio operator and analyst until 1956.
“Music had been very good to me,” Smith said. “It’s good for recharging my batteries.”
During his touring years, he never let his academics get rusty, either.
“I would duck into local community colleges or something and just take an advanced math class to stay tuned up,” Smith said.
Returning to school
By the time the 60s came around, rock and roll music took over, and the influx of eager musicians lowered performing wages.
“I wasn’t willing to work for that money or play that music, so I bailed out,” Smith said. He and Sharon decided it was time for him to finally return to school. In 1960, he enrolled at San Diego State University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Physics in 1964 and a Master’s degree in Physical Science in 1967.
After getting his bachelor’s, Smith went to work for the Navy as a civilian scientist studying the effects the ocean environment on the propagation of underwater sound. Working at the Navy lab, he noticed “up the management chain, everyone had a PhD, so I said that’s the key to kingdom. I need one of those keys.”
Smith worked close to a Scripps Institution of Oceanography lab and knew the faculty and staff there, making it a natural choice. In 1971 he earned his doctorate in Oceanography and went on to become the Associate Director of the Navy’s Undersea Surveillance Project Office in Washington, D.C. in 1972.
In that role, he helped introduce a new generation of undersea surveillance systems critical to maintaining an advantage in the Cold War. After retiring from the civilian Navy in 1982, Smith joined BK Dynamics, a scientific consulting firm, eventually becoming president and owner. He sold the company in 1994 and moved back to the Pacific Northwest, but he continues to consult on various classified projects, he said.
“I never lost sight of the need for an education,” Smith said. “And after long history of research and leadership and many programs, I still give back to LCC.”
Encouraging the next generation
Smith donates to the Student Success Fund, College Success Fund, Athletic Excellence Fund and LCC Booster Club, the college said. He’s also been a math tutor for local secondary school students and a science fair judge.
“Lots of kids, when faced with algebra for the first time, it scares them to death,” Smith said. “I helped tutor them to get over it.”
Smith encourages students to keep chipping away at education goals, like he did, and to try to find a job they enjoy.
“If I found myself in an job where ... my alarm went off and I grumbled rather than saying, ‘Oh, its time to go have some fun,’ ... I quickly found another direction and another job,” he said.
LCC President Chris Bailey said Smith personifies how “local talent can grow and find amazing opportunities after receiving an education.”
“We are proud that Lower Columbia College was a catalyst for those opportunities,” Bailey said.