LCC adding in-person element to graduation, planning for more students in fall

Lower Columbia College officials plan to bring more students back on campus this fall, reopen student services and bring a little in-person flair to graduation.

At Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, LCC President Chris Bailey said the college is “focusing on fall” and looking at ways to reopen under guidelines from the governor and the Centers for Disease Control.

“We’re hoping to move forward with a reopening plan that will be staged in the summer,” he said, though details still are being worked out and much depends on local COVID-19 transmission rates.

“Lots of thoughtful processing and thinking going into how we go about this and making sure that students are safe and that we’re doing the right things,” Bailey said.

Vice President of Administration Nolan Wheeler said officials hope to reopen most school services in mid-July, after any potential case increases from the Fourth of July weekend are clear.

In March, he said 55 students or staff at the college self-reported COVID-19 like symptoms. Of that number, three cases were confirmed with testing. So far this month, there have been 28 self-reported instances of symptoms and six confirmed cases, Wheeler said.