Kindergarten enrollment still open

With a few days left before the start of the school year, Longview and Kelso school officials are reminding parents there still is time to enroll students in kindergarten for the 2021-2022 year.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said parents can go to their local elementary schools to enroll or visit the district website, and Kelso enrollment is open online.

To register a child for kindergarten, parents will need the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and a utility bill, rental agreement or mortgage statement showing the family’s current address. Any child who will be five on or before Aug. 31 is eligible for kindergarten.

In Kelso, enrollment is a little lower than normal spokeswoman Michele Nerland said.

Longview kindergarten enrollment numbers are around average for this time of year, Zorn said, after dipping lower last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In early August 2020, only 325 children were registered when typically the district enrolls more than 500 kindergarten students.