Kindergarten enrollment now open, Longview schools holding registration event Thursday

Longview 2021 kindergarten event

Soon-to-be kindergartner Emma Ginger, right, and mother Carli Durgeloh, center, register for school at the Robert Gray Elementary School table at the Longview School District's registration event at R.A. Long High School in June 2021. 

 Courtney Talak

Southwest Washington parents can now enroll their children in kindergarten for next school year.  

Early registration helps ensure a spot at a family's neighborhood school and helps school districts better plan for the year. 

Children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to enroll in kindergarten. To sign up, parents need their child's birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency, such as a utility bill, signed lease or mortgage statement. 

Cowlitz County school districts have information on their websites detailing how families can enroll their students. 

Longview kindergarteners and their families can get a look at their future classrooms and meet their teachers and principals during the district's "March into Kindergarten" event Thursday. Parents also can register their children at the open house if they bring the necessary documents, including two forms of proof of residency. 

People are also reading…

The event runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at all the Longview elementary schools. Translators will be available. 

There is no official deadline for kindergarten registration, but districts encourage families to register early. Woodland-area families interested in enrolling their kindergarteners in the dual language program must apply before April 15, according to the district website. 

