Kelso's Wallace Elementary School students building boat destined for Japan

Friday afternoons, a fifth-grade classroom of Wallace Elementary School students study math, engineering, science and culture by building a five-foot miniboat they plan to launch to Japan this spring.

Part of the Columbia River Maritime Museum Miniboat program started in 2017, the class is meant to foster connections between students in the different countries while teaching lessons in science, technology, math, engineering and art. So far, 31 miniboats have been launched from both sides of the Pacific Ocean.

Nate Sandel, Columbia River Maritime Museum education director, said the idea for the project sparked for him after the 2011 tsunami hit Japan and debris started washing up on the West Coast months and years later, including fishing boats.

“I really wanted to connect my students with students on the other side of the ocean,” Sandel said, and he thought if a fishing boat could wash ashore here, why not send a miniboat back the other way?

Building the boat

Students work their way through a lesson plan with Sandel and Wallace teacher Julie Toney. They cover everything from cultural lessons on Japan to the science of the ocean, and also build the five-foot boat from a kit. Sandel said this year, the boat is in twice as many piece as before, so the students get to handle every detail.

Not everyone can do the actual building so students choose jobs they want to accomplish. Sandel said there’s a job for “every type of learning,” including social media, art design, engineering, research and writing letters to local officials to plan launch ceremonies.

“The kids are in charge,” he said. “They’re the drivers of the boat.”

Axiom Davis, with the deck department, said he and his team have been working to perfect the deck of the boat. Payton Kovler from the sail department just finished designing the art that will go on the sail, and the sweatshirts the class will get to commemorate the project.

Thayne Carlson, a social media department of one, said he’s been busy taking photos and videos of the project as it comes together. He chose to be in that department because he wants to make movies or advertisements later in life.

“I don’t have a lot of experience videotaping, so I wanted to learn,” he said.

The class also got to make miso soup, try Japanese candy, and build houses to try to survive a simulated tsunami in a fish tank. While the miso soup got mixed reactions — Payton added fish flakes to hers and “it was disgusting” — all three students enjoyed the chance to learn the culture and history of another place.

Students also choose if they want to attempt to add different kinds of technology, and Sandel always is looking for outside partnerships to help with costs or bring in local expertise.

Previous classes heard from a real ship captain and worked with retired engineers to add air and temperature sensors on board. They also fill the cargo hold with mementos that whomever finds the boat can keep.

Sandel said this class wanted to put a camera on board, and while in the past it was too expensive to send the photos back to land, new technology has made it cheaper and therefore possible. Sandel and the students are working with a retired Boeing engineer to make it happen.

Friday afternoon, Thayne and Axiom debated the merits of trying to add a remote-controlled motor to the boat, and solar panels versus wind power. Axiom said he and his department currently are sanding down the deck, and Thayne said most of the departments are on the sanding stage.

The sail design Payton and her team came up with is a sunset over the water, with something — she’s not quite sure what yet — jumping out.

The hardest thing about the program is getting all the departments to reach a consensus, Payton and Axiom said. For example, Axiom and the deck crew wanted to paint a dragon on the boat, but the hull and keel departments wanted fire and mushrooms.

“So, maybe a dragon burning down a Smurf village,” Axiom suggested as a compromise.

Setting sail

The boat hopefully will be done by spring break, and then the class decides when to launch the boat based on weather patterns. An official christening ceremony will take place when the kids break a bottle of sparkling cider over the boat, and present poems, songs or other forms of art.

“Wallace has always been a special school for me,” Sandel said, and is just the kind of school the museum is looking to give more opportunities.

The projects help empower students as they see how much control they get over the process, Sandel said, because “we’re just giving them the tools.”

“It shows kids how powerful they really are,” he said.

In late January, Wallace students will meet via video with their sister school Japanese students. Lisa Scholin with Noble Communications, who manages communications for the miniboat program, said that’s one more benefit beyond the academics.

“Aside from all the science, engineering, art and entrepreneurial work, the main things that weave into miniboats in the classroom, is that idea that you’re able to engage with others from another county without leaving your town,” she said. “These are real kids looking at you, wanting to talk. That kind of experience is something most people don’t have until they’re adults, if ever.”

All three Wallace students said cooperation was their favorite thing they learned. “You can’t just expect people to follow you,” Payton said and Axiom said if the group makes a decision he doesn’t like, it’s still his job to do it.

“I learned how to work with people and how it takes time to get something done,” he said. “You can’t just speed through it.”

With a few months left to go, the class remains focused on the goal, Axiom said: “We just hope it makes it across.”

