Kelso's second kinderpalooza reassures parents, kids about school in the fall

She also handed out summer reading program information and some activity bags, to get students familiar with all the library has to offer as they start their school careers.

“I’ll definitely come back next year, with more library cards,” Corbett said.

Smooth event

District Associate Director of Teaching and Learning Lacey DeWeert said the event was going smoothly thanks to a dedicated team and a K-12 effort.

“Everyone wanted to participate,” she said. High school art students hand-painted banners for each table, and students from the yearbook class were in charge of taking photos of kids in the class.

DeWeert said the buses were a big hit with students.

“The bus drivers got together before and they’re taking the chance to teach kids and parents about bus safety,” DeWeert said. “They’re going over the right way to ride a bus, get on and off, and cross the street safely.”

While the overall goal is to get students enrolled in school, DeWeert said it’s also an opportunity for parents to connect with the school and for the school to work with community partners.