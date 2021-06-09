Kelso's Cindy Sholtys-Cromwell named national digital principal of the year

Staff also needed training because many teachers had not taught virtually before, and they also needed to ensure all the paperwork that comes with being an alternative school was completed, Sholtys-Cromwell said.

“I was training teachers to make sure we were getting it right on the paperwork side, the platform side and passing that on to our families,” she said. “And I had to do it really quick.”

While that made for a fast-paced start to the year, Sholtys-Cromwell said “everybody jumped in” to make sure students were getting the best education possible. Moving forward, Sholtys-Cromwell said she wants to make “KVA the best school it possibly can be” by taking a step back after the COVID-19 year and seeing what can be improved.

“Having a solid, full-time staff under the same roof is a huge blessing to be able to dig in and support our families,” she said. “I just want to take KVA to the next level.”

Personally, her goal is “to try to enjoy this year” as a national digital principal.

“I just want to enjoy it and cherish it and hopefully be able to inspire some principals along the way,” she said.

