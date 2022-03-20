Kelso woman transforms after prison, Lower Columbia College graduation with help of Students in Need fundraiser

When Brittany Lovely, 31, of Kelso met an adviser her first year at college, the recently incarcerated felon said she opened up for the first time since prison about life before her enrollment into Lower Columbia College.

The adviser took notes on what Lovely said — not about what she had done before joining the Longview college, but about who she is: The words “resilient, resourceful, determined” filled the adviser’s page.

The interaction was the first time Lovely said someone looked beyond her questionable past, and saw the person she struggled to see herself.

“At school, I found a community who supported and believed in me before I believed in myself,” Lovely said.

For seven years, the Lower Columbia College Foundation and The Daily News have raised emergency grant funds for students like Lovely who are at higher risk of dropping out due to financial hardships. Lovely said she used her grant to pay for her first college classes and books when she enrolled after leaving prison just months earlier.

Sunday through May 1, people can contribute to the Students in Need campaign to ensure more students like Lovely receive a second chance through education. The 2022 donation goal is $35,000.

“Last year we set a $25,000 goal and you, our generous community, shattered it by donating over $34,000,” said The Daily News Regional President Dave Cuddihy. “This year, we think we can beat that again. We are thrilled to partner with the LCC Foundation for our annual Students in Need fundraiser. Each year, we look forward to doing our part so no student is prevented from bettering themselves because of the cost of fuel, books or any other obstacle.”

2022 Students in Need What: This annual fundraiser supports emergency grants for Lower Columbia College students most at-risk for leaving higher education because of a lack of finances. Goal: $35,000 in donations. How to donate: Visit www.tdn.com/students.

‘Key to reentry’

Today, Lovely works for a state policy reform center in Olympia. She has a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University Vancouver, and previously worked for the Washington State House of Representatives.

About eight years earlier, life was a stark contrast for the Kelso High School graduate. Lovely was sentenced to roughly 1.5 years in prison for a felony drug charge. Addiction and trauma consumed her life as a young adult, Lovely said. Classes weren’t a priority for her in high school.

When she left prison after about a year, a volunteer instructor with the Washington State Department of Corrections drove Lovely to Lower Columbia College to meet an adviser. The act of kindness propelled Lovely on an educational path she said changed her life — and also defied DOC rules.

As a coordinator for the Washington Statewide Reentry Council — created by the Legislature in 2016 to help people reenter communities after incarceration — Lovely said she works to change such rules and close gaps she experienced.

“That soft hand off to the community is key to reentry,” she said.

‘Change your life’

Lovely still lives in her hometown of Kelso and works remotely. Lower Columbia College students tend to stay close to home. The school reports more than half the students enrolled in the 2020-21 school year lived at least within an hour of campus.

Like Lovely, most Lower Columbia College students do not enroll immediately after high school. The average student age is 30, according to a report from the 2020-21 school year. The school says 44% of students enrolled last school year were considered “economically disadvantaged.”

The Daily News Regional President Cuddihy said he recognizes the school’s local impact, and need for the Students in Need campaign.

“LCC plays such a critical role in educating and training a skilled workforce here in our community,” Cuddihy said. “This is one fundraiser we all can come together and help ensure the needs of the students are met.”

Unlike typical scholarships, the money provided through Students in Need doesn’t just cover academic expenses. Students can pay for emergency housing, child care and transportation fees. The Lower Columbia College Foundation was founded in 1976 to make up where public funds fall short.

Lovely found support from an LCC office called TRiO that offers tutoring and counseling for low-income, disabled or first-generation college students. The federal government funds this office, where Lovely also worked while studying public affairs and justice in Vancouver after her LCC graduation in 2017. She graduated in the top of her WSU class in 2020.

This year, Lovely was one of six people recognized by the board of Washington’s 30 community and technical colleges for her transformation after pursuing higher education. The woman who said she once felt her past would prevent her from fitting in on a college campus, encourages others to take the first step toward their envisioned life by focusing on education.

“If anyone is hesitant about their ability to attend a community or technical college, push that doubt away,” Lovely wrote in a piece about her journey. “There is always a place for you with someone to meet you where you’re at and cheer you on as you succeed. Education can and will change your life.”

