Kelso Virtual Academy reports 100% grad rate this year

Kelso Virtual Academy saw all of its students graduate this year, which they partly attribute to a $200,000 state grant that allowed them to hire a graduation success coach for students.

"It is very rare to have 100% of your students graduate," said KVA Principal Cindy Sholtys-Cromwell, who earned national recognition last year as one of the three digital principals of the year. "We are hoping the state will take note."

The academy received two grants totaling around $425,000 to expand options for students.

The state's accelerated learning grant totaled $205,000 to support testing and office hours with virtual school students, and the state's reimagine grant at $220,000 helped hire Jesse Spellmeyer as a graduation success coach.

Spellmeyer, who grew up in Longview and worked in the Kelso School District before taking on the role, said much of his job revolves around one-on-one time with students through Zoom or phone calls.

Many of those who opt for a remote learning environment do it because they have busy schedules, so Spellmeyer's focus is on ensuring they stay on-track with their work.

"A lot of what they need is time management skills," Spellmeyer said. "It's really talking to them about how consistent work is what helps make them successful."

Sholtys-Cromwell said the grant that helped hire Spellmeyer is not guaranteed after the end of this school year, which is why they hope the 100% graduation rate will serve as proof about the success of the role.

"It's evidence that when you use grants to support students and fund their education, it works," Sholtys-Cromwell said.

In 2021, about 89.9% of Kelso Virtual Academy seniors graduated, in line with the average graduation rate for Kelso High School students. Getting to a perfect graduation rate for all students has become a major goal for the Kelso School District, said district spokesperson Michele Nerland.

"That 100% goal permeates our entire district ... For that to happen here when it's one of our main focuses is incredible," Nerland said.

Spellmeyer said his job involves some research depending on the post-grad path students want to take. Many want to go directly into a trade or apprenticeship, so Spellmeyer tries to get them in touch with local industries so they can achieve that.

If they choose a post-secondary education, he will help them identify scholarships and fill out applications. Some are interested in joining the military, so he helps them look into that option as well.

Some students get to the end of their high school career and feel burned out, Spellmeyer said, resulting in several conversations he has had with them where he convinced them to stick it out until they got their diploma.

"It's all about the students," Spellmeyer said.