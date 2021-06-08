Kelso Virtual Academy approved to accept any Washington students

"Students can accelerate their learning and rather than taking the bare minimum of credits when they finish they can actually graduate sooner, which is great for a large population of students looking to move out into the work force or to college or trade school sooner," she said.

The flexibility to do schoolwork outside of traditional school hours also helped keep some students in school, especially those who need to work to support their families, Sholtys-Cromwell said. The benefits are reflected in course completion rates for secondary students, she said.

"Online learning works for so many families," she said. "Not all, but it absolutely has worked. When we look at 6-12 course completion, which means you started a class, do you finish it with a passing grade? That's always a huge struggle in secondary education and our course completion rates are over 90%, which is a huge success."

Enrollment in the Kelso Virtual Academy for the 2021-22 school year is open through Aug. 27. The application packet is on the district's website.

While Kelso students in the Virtual Academy still can participate in district sports and extracurricular activities, Sholtys-Cromwell said students enrolling from other towns will work with their nearest brick-and-mortar school to get those same opportunities.

"Students have been so successful and we know that KVA can help students, so to be able to offer that hope for graduation across the state to all students, that’s what we're really excited about," she said.

