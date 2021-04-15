Kelso teen recognized by state senate for leadership in disability advocacy

“The goal of the program was to center physicality as a means for pushing yourself beyond your boundaries,” Brown said. “And that was very intentional because all these students have some kind of physical or sensory disability and so we’re centering physicality to prove to yourself and the world that you can do this.”

As pandemic restrictions ease, Brown said the group will participate in more outdoor activities such as kayaking and camping with the help of Outdoors for All, a Washington-based accessible adventure company. No Barriers USA provides leadership curriculum the group uses.

Making connections

Jaida has cerebral palsy, which affects her vision and motor skills. The 16-year-old learned about Boundless Washington from one of her vision therapists. As soon as she heard there would be kayaking, she applied. “I’ve always wanted to kayak!” she said.

While the outdoor activities drew her in, she also wanted to learn more about being an advocate and the chance to connect with other teens with disabilities. It’s the first time she’s had a group of friends who just get it when she complains about getting the right accommodations in class.

