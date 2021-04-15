Kelso teen recognized by state senate for leadership in disability advocacy

Jaida Barrows believes there aren’t enough disabled people in government roles, and the Kelso High School sophomore is out to change that by participating in the new state program Boundless Washington.
“Boundless Washington is a program for disabled kids and we’re trying to get them into leadership roles … ,” Barrows said. “Instead of sitting them down and lecturing them, we’re trying to instill those leadership qualities through outdoor activities.”
While the pandemic made that difficult, Jaida and her peers have forged ahead, learning about the civic process, testifying about bills before the Legislature and participating in yoga via Zoom.
“Doing seated yoga was interesting for me, but it was fun because it was a new thing I had never thought of before,” she said. “Tai Kwan Do, we did that one and it was new to me. I don’t have the greatest balance, so I was holding on to the wall trying to do everything one-handed.”
Boundless Washington
Boundless Washington was created through a partnership between the Washington State Leadership Board and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, said Washington State Leadership Board Executive Director Kristina Brown.
In 2019, then-Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who is blind, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise seed funds for the program. Brown said a partnership with the Seattle Storm basketball team and the Seattle Mariners baseball team helped the program get off the ground in spring 2019 with 10 students, though one dropped out early on.
“The goal of the program was to center physicality as a means for pushing yourself beyond your boundaries,” Brown said. “And that was very intentional because all these students have some kind of physical or sensory disability and so we’re centering physicality to prove to yourself and the world that you can do this.”
As pandemic restrictions ease, Brown said the group will participate in more outdoor activities such as kayaking and camping with the help of Outdoors for All, a Washington-based accessible adventure company. No Barriers USA provides leadership curriculum the group uses.
Making connections
Jaida has cerebral palsy, which affects her vision and motor skills. The 16-year-old learned about Boundless Washington from one of her vision therapists. As soon as she heard there would be kayaking, she applied. “I’ve always wanted to kayak!” she said.
While the outdoor activities drew her in, she also wanted to learn more about being an advocate and the chance to connect with other teens with disabilities. It’s the first time she’s had a group of friends who just get it when she complains about getting the right accommodations in class.
“Kelso is a very small town and there’s like no one — well, there’s other kids in the school that also have disabilities and challenges, but I don’t see them because they work in their own classrooms,” she said. “So that was also kind of a drawing point to this program for me.”
Becoming leaders
The first year of the two-year program gave Jaida a chance to build her leadership skills, and she was recognized for her work by the Washington State Senate earlier this month.
“Jaida is an exceptional student even within our program of outstanding young leaders,” Brown said. “She has proven herself within our program as a young thought leader.”
Jaida and her cohort are familiar with the Legislature now, and learned how to give testimony about bills. She plans to testify in the future, and said she's particularly interested in legislation around age limits on state medical insurance and bills that affect teachers, because she wants go into teaching.
She's already practicing her teaching skills through the program. When Jaida’s KHS early childhood development class held lessons about working with disabled students, she said she got a chart of “people-first language,” which suggests putting the person before their diagnosis.
“The purpose of it is to make people think about how they talk about us and how they identify us and maybe things that aren’t really appropriate to say,” Jaida said.
While some of the language made sense, Jaida said instructions struck her as unnecessary. She immediately wanted to see what her Boundless cohort had to say, and is arranging a lesson about language and identity to share with the group.
“They gave me a table with these words … and I’m going OK, some of these are valid, but some of them I felt like, as a disabled person, can you just stop changing words to make it feel better and just talk about maybe why you should be more sensitive about it?” she said. “It’s saying the same thing just with different words.”
Brown said watching Jaida and her peers warm up to each other and take on lessons and challenges beyond what is planned has been exciting, especially as Jaida is part of the first group to ever take part in the program.
“When we were putting this program together, that was a big question for us: Do these students have all that much in common given that they all come from different parts of the state and they have completely different backgrounds and disabilities?” Brown said.
For Jaida, that’s an emphatic yes. She’s already telling her therapists to spread the word applications open in September.
“Our experiences are so varied, but we all share this one thing in common,” Jaida said.