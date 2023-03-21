Students in Koko Musgrove’s classroom clapped their hands together and repeated their teacher’s daily mantra during a regular school day Wednesday at Butler Acres Elementary School.

Musgrove doesn’t just use chants and affirmations for her fourth-grade class. Signs around her classroom encourage students’ independence: “It’s better to fail at something than to succeed at nothing” and Musgrove’s main motto, “Figure it out for yourself.”

“We want them to be advocates for themselves,” Musgrove said. “It’s a growth mindset.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Her students engage in classroom debates — topics like whether they would rather have a pet dinosaur or dragon, whether they would rather sit on the bench of a winning team or be the star on a losing team.

“They can explain their thinking, and there’s no wrong answer,” said Lacey DeWeert, the Kelso School District associate director of teaching and learning.

They also write original thoughts on assignments and draw charts in their interactive notebooks, Musgrove said. Her fourth graders have independent time to read a book of their choosing and analyze its characters and vocabulary also using the notebooks.

Musgrove said she wants students to feel they have agency over their education, which is partially attributed to a curriculum guide called Advancement Via Individual Determination. The school district had several teachers adopt the strategies even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not that I’ve changed my teaching, but we now have specific terms that describe which strategies are being used,” Musgrove said. “It’s really invigorated me.”

AVID is not a new program by any means — it began in the 1980s at a California high school — but the program became more enticing to several Kelso School District schools, especially after the pandemic.

As a nonprofit organization, AVID says on its website the goal is for students to think creatively, collaborate with their peers, use research-backed note-taking strategies and engage in civil discourse at an early age.

The program is optional for schools, but the schools that have adopted it are seeing major strides with their students, DeWeert said. Interactive notebooks have also helped students engage with what they’re learning on a more abstract level, she said.

District leaders across Southwest Washington have said the pandemic threw a wrench into regular in-person learning. Students in remote and hybrid environments had a hard time connecting with their teachers and classmates, Musgrove said.

Students in Kelso and Longview have also reportedly recently tested at lower levels on standardized tests compared with pre-pandemic scores.

The AVID program helps address some of this stagnation in academic growth. DeWeert said the district ultimately wants students to earn their diploma and see what they can do after school, including trades and higher education. That starts at an early age, she said.

“We want them to see their other options, and we don’t just tell them they have to go to college,” she said. “We want them to be both college and career ready.”