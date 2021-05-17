Kelso summer school to focus on basics and re-sparking love of learning

Summer school seen as chance to make up lost classroom time All local schools are making plans to increase summer school offerings this year and into the future, supported by funds from the latest national stimulus package, to combat COVID-19 remote learning loss.

The district will continue its partnership with Lower Columbia School Gardens to add a gardening component to summer school.

DeWeert said the maritime museum had partnered with individual teachers for projects in the past, which is how the district learned about its education outreach.

“We reached out this year and asked if they wanted to be part of our summer school program and they were all in,” she said. “I’m blown away by the maritime museum. They’re coming out here to do all the activities at two separate schools.”

So far, the elementary level has seen the most interest. More than 200 students have signed up, compared to 25 middle school students and 25 high schoolers.

While high school credit recovery used to be mainly online, DeWeert said it will be more classroom based this year to help make up ground lost to COVID-19.

Any student who signs up before May 21 is guaranteed a seat, DeWeert said. Applications are on the district website. The district will provide breakfast and lunch to students and offer busing.

At the elementary level, sessions will be held at Barnes and Wallace from July 19 to Aug. 5. Classes run from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

