Kelso students host music gala at Rose Center for first time since 2019

Students carried their instruments across the stage as a nearly full house of families and community members prepared to hear holiday-themed musical performances on a frosty December night in Longview.

The Lower Columbia College's Rose Center for the Arts served as the Kelso High School music students' venue for their 2022 Holiday Gala on Thursday and Friday evenings. This year marked the first time since 2019 the students have been able to play at the Rose Center, as they could not in 2020 or 2021.

Local vendors sold plush toys, baked goods, clothing and custom-made accessories as part of the fundraising effort for the Kelso Music Boosters. Raffle gifts of poinsettias, miniature Christmas trees, chocolates and other goodies strewn across the table enticed eventgoers to submit their names.

Derek White, Kelso High School's music director and department chair, said the gala in 2019 raised about $16,000, funding the entire musical program at the school.

"It's a really cool opportunity for the kids to do something that's like this," White said. "This is probably the most professional concert we do, because of all the moving parts and the fact that it's ticketed and everything."

Pre-sale tickets cost $20, with tickets at the door selling for $25. Doors for the event opened at 6 p.m. to give patrons time to peruse the different business vendors, and students filed onto stage at 7 p.m.

Shelley Stanion, vice president of the boosters club, said this gala marks the biggest money-maker for the school's music program.

"It mainly helps get kids their special events and programs," Stanion said. "Hopefully something like this also helps prepare them if they want to have music as their college major."

Stanion, whose senior-year daughter played Thursday with the band, said her role was to ensure "everyone's taken care of," organizing tickets and pamphlets and helping students prepare.

Before the event, the boosters club pre-sold about 100 tickets, Stanion said.

"It wasn't done in 2020 for obvious reasons," Stanion said, "so I think everyone is excited to have this chance."

White said each Kelso High School music class performed — about 160 students or 10% of the school. This includes four band classes, three choir and two orchestra classes, all performing holiday-centered songs.

A student-led jazz ensemble performed during the transitions, as each class of students left the stage and a new group came on to play.

Aidan Haglund, a sophomore alto and baritone saxophone player on the jazz ensemble, said he was glad to see his peers at the Rose Center.

"I'm excited to have our groups together," Haglund said.

Haglund previously performed in a few play productions at the Rose Center, he said, so he is no stranger to being onstage.

"I've always been pretty laid-back about performing, I don't really get nervous," Haglund said. "It's exciting that everyone gets this chance."

White said the students only had about three weeks to prepare for the concert, but he was not worried about their readiness. Last year happened during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, meaning they had to host the concerts in the high school and employ social distancing.

"It was so wildly different than what we're going to be doing this year ... This is definitely a more traditional concert set-up," White said.