Kelso students get ready for first day of school with supply giveaway

More than 200 backpacks stuffed with essential school supplies were given to students and their families during the Monday night back-to-school event at Wallace Elementary School in Kelso.

Mercedes Debruler, site coordinator with Youth and Family Link, said they packed the bags with essential basic items for students, from pencils and crayons to notebooks and paper.

"My favorite part is seeing how excited the kids gets when you hand them their backpack," Debruler said.

Wallace Principal Ray Cattin said the event offers a chance for students and families to get supplies, see the inside of their classrooms and meet their teachers ahead of Wednesday's start of the school year. The informal open house usually happens every year, but Cattin said the global COVID-19 pandemic stalled efforts to get families in-person.

About 12% of Wallace students are considered low-income, according to the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction's report card for the school. About 3% of the student body is homeless.

The elementary school starts earlier than most other schools in the Kelso School District, Cattin said, which is why they host an event the night before so both students and teachers can get ready for the start of the school year.

"We have staff today, kids here tomorrow, so I think it helps get everyone prepared," Cattin said.

Marjorie Hunbyrd took her grandson, who is entering the fourth grade, to the event for free school supplies. She said she likes going to the event not just for the backpacks, but so her grandson can meet his teachers and get excited for the school year.

Hunbyrd, who grew up in Kelso and attended Wallace when she was in elementary school, said she liked the district put on an event that focused on the students.

"We do this every year," Hunbyrd said. "It's a routine for me at this point."

Youth and Family Link also holds their own supply giveaway open to families outside the Wallace school zone, Debruler said. The family center has an afterschool staff of 19 people who spend weeks stuffing backpacks, she said. They also partner with Red Canoe in that giveaway to help get more supplies.

"It pretty much takes all of us," Debruler said.

Youth and Family Link in 2019 purchased a house in the Wallace neighborhood area with intentions to renovate it into a full-on resource center.