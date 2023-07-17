Two middle school students have been certified as experts in Microsoft programs, the Kelso School District reports in a news release.

Adam Martin and Xander Sunday, who were eighth graders at the time, both attended Coweeman Middle School and were the only students in the Kelso School District to pass the exams necessary to prove their skills in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word and Excel.

Martin and Sunday both received a Microsoft certificate designating them as experts as well as an achievement plaque.

"This was an incredible challenge these two boys undertook and conquered," said Coweeman computer instructor Tauni Hatfield in the news release. "They are extremely talented, driven and a joy to have in class. I look forward to following their future achievements as they move on to Kelso High School and beyond."

Microsoft certifications can be used for those moving into jobs that focus on computer science and technology, according to the Microsoft website. These jobs can include working as a data analyst, engineer, developer, technology manager and data consultant, according to Microsoft.