Kelso student makes statement with winning art pieces

Tyler’s two images, “Beach Day” and “Change Sings,” came from different places of inspiration, he said.

He started “Change Sings” at the end of August, and said he wanted to “make a statement” with it.

“It was towards the election and I wanted I knew I wanted it to speak louder than words,” he said.

The charcoal portrait of a young Black woman was inspired by multiple photos he found online, Tyler said, and the background is a collage of newspaper clippings about both traumatic times of 2020 and better times of 2021, including the text of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem.

“The rougher times of 2020 are supposed to be more covered by the outcomes that we have today, so her speech lays over those,” Tyler said.

“Beach Day” was born of Tyler’s desire to do a painting entirely in acrylic paint, which he had never tried before.

The painting is based on two photos Tyler took, one of his friend sitting and one of a beach scene.

“It was fun,” he said. “It took time, but it was worth it.”