Kelso student makes statement with winning art pieces

When Kelso High School senior Tyler McKinley entered two paintings into the Southwest Washington Regional High School Art Show, he thought at least one of them might do well. Both earned regional awards and will move on to the state-wide competition.
“I had submitted a few pieces before but they haven’t made it any farther (than the first round),” Tyler said. “It was rewarding. I feel like over a couple years you can see my skill has developed.”
Several other KHS students placed in the contest, which was held virtually this year. Kylana Hegnes got an ESD 112 award for “Organic Lungs of Nature,” which also earned second place in last year’s U.S. Congressional Art Competition for Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
Remy Frey earned an honorable mention for “Secret Haven” and Kelsie Collins received an honorable mention and a $3,000 Scholarship to Central Washington University for “Behind the Mask.”
Winners of the Regional Awards, like Tyler, will compete against entries from around Washington State in the Virtual State Superintendent of Public Instruction Art Show in Olympia taking place through May 20.
“We are so pleased at the level of participation we received for Southwest Washington’s first-ever virtual Art Show,” said Amelia Holmes, ESD 112’s Art Show Coordinator in a press release. “The success of this year’s show is a testament to the resilience, passion, and creativity of the art students and teachers in our region.”
Tyler’s two images, “Beach Day” and “Change Sings,” came from different places of inspiration, he said.
He started “Change Sings” at the end of August, and said he wanted to “make a statement” with it.
“It was towards the election and I wanted I knew I wanted it to speak louder than words,” he said.
The charcoal portrait of a young Black woman was inspired by multiple photos he found online, Tyler said, and the background is a collage of newspaper clippings about both traumatic times of 2020 and better times of 2021, including the text of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem.
“The rougher times of 2020 are supposed to be more covered by the outcomes that we have today, so her speech lays over those,” Tyler said.
“Beach Day” was born of Tyler’s desire to do a painting entirely in acrylic paint, which he had never tried before.
The painting is based on two photos Tyler took, one of his friend sitting and one of a beach scene.
“It was fun,” he said. “It took time, but it was worth it.”
As the painting took him about 40 total hours to complete, he said he thought it might do well in the contest.
“I wasn’t as inspired (in remote learning last year) as I was this year and even though I didn’t work on too much art over the COVID quarantine period, I do feel like I did gain skill,” Tyler said.
While he plans to keep doing art and photography as a hobby, he said the Kelso Art Department should get credit for the work they do.
“The Kelso Art Department did really help me,” Tyler said. “They’re great and I feel like all the teachers are there to support the kids who decided to pursue art.”