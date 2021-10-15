Kelso starts new early learning program to boost school readiness

Sixty slots are available to Kelso students. Students will be divided into four classes: two classes at Butler Acres Elementary School for students attending Coweeman Middle feeder schools, which are Butler Acres, Rose Valley, Carrolls and Wallace elementary schools; and two classes at Lexington Elementary School for students attending Huntington feeder schools, which are Lexington and Barnes elementary schools.

Owens said each class of 15 will have a teacher and a paraeducator assigned to it to give students more one-on-one attention and get them engaged.

The program is targeted at “kids who have not gotten access to high quality preschool” or other early learning, Owens said.

For example, a student who attends Head Start or the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program would stay in that program and not move to the district’s in-house program, she said.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Owens said. “It provides that even start to kids who haven’t had that same opportunity (for early education).”

A 2020-2021 state Department of Children, Youth and Families study found Kelso is one of Washington’s school districts most in need of expanding early childhood learning programs and opportunities.