Kelso softball team hits good Samaritan home run helping stranded motorists

The Kelso slowpitch softball team was on the road Oct. 30, coming home from Yakima after taking second place in the state tournament, when they pulled off the road for a quick break and saw a couple locked out of their truck in the freezing weather.
The girls “jumped into action,” Head Coach Jennifer Hamilton said.
Michelle Lynn Peyton-Grenier said in a Facebook post that she and Hank Grenier had accidentally locked themselves out of their truck at the summit of White Pass when stretching their legs. Not dressed for the 34-degree weather, the pair were trying to figure out a plan when the yellow bus rolled up.
“Those girls and their coaches worked and came up with a contraption made partly of a broom and my antenna and hooked my keys,” she said. “They were the sweetest and by far our new favorite team.”
Hamilton said one of the athletes was feeling car sick by the time the bus made it to the top of the pass, so they pulled into an area with port-a-potties for a quick break. That’s when they noticed the travelers in need.
“Most of the girls jumped into action then, got out and were trying to rig all the stuff we had on the bus,” Hamilton said. “They ended up attaching the car antenna to the bus broom with athletic tape we had, then hooked the keys and pulled them out.”
As the truck was tall, she said the team held each other up to get the right angle, while other team members used their phones as flashlights through the windows and guided the broom.
Luckily the windows of the truck were cracked, Hamilton said, though the team offered their softball bats to break a window if it came down to it.
Peyton-Grenier posted on Facebook and reached out to the district to let them know how proud parents and the district should be of the team.
The district said the team exemplified the true spirit of “We Are Kelso” by being amazing “on and off the field.”
“We are so proud of the kindness and thoughtfulness exhibited by our amazing slowpitch team,” the district said in a press release. “Congratulations on taking second in state and first in our hearts.”