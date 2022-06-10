Kelso seniors revisit elementary school years during annual grad parade

Elementary school students watched as the Kelso High School graduating class of 2022 toured the hallways of their school, topped with caps and gowns as they celebrated the end of their high school experience.

Rose Valley Elementary School was one of several to be featured on Kelso’s annual “Grad Parade,” with the seniors revisiting their old middle and elementary schools, reliving memories and getting the younger students excited about one day earning their own diplomas.

“It’s so wonderful hearing about your journey,” Rose Valley Principal Brooke Henley told the group of seniors during an assembly June 4. “This is a really big day.”

A day before their graduation ceremony, this particular group of Kelso seniors got on a school bus Friday. The first stop was Coweeman Middle School. The next stop was where it all started for them — Rose Valley.

Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said this grad parade marks the second since they rebooted it after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. She said the event gives teachers a look at some of their previous students to see all they accomplished and reminisce.

“It puts our goal of 100% graduation rate at the forefront,” Tack said.

Kelso boasts a higher graduation rate than the state average. About 90% of seniors got their diplomas in 2021, an increase from 82.5% in 2015, according to data given by the district.

The state average of graduating seniors in 2021 sat at about 82%.

The district will know the graduation rate of this class by fall, Tack said.

The Kelso School District has said its mission is to have 100% of the seniors enroll in some sort of post-secondary opportunity, like an apprenticeship, college, trades or the military.

According to data from the Kelso School District, the class of 2022 has an average grade-point average of 3.28. More than 80% are varsity athletes, and 83% have been accepted to a four-year college for next year.

Denelle Davis, a physical education teacher at Rose Valley, said she taught all of the seniors who visited during the parade Friday.

Davis has spent 15 years in Rose Valley and witnessed each grad parade, where seniors motivated the current elementary students and shared about their future plans. She described it as a “full-circle” moment.

“You have all these memories of teaching them, and now they’re here talking about what they’re planning on doing with the rest of their lives,” Davis said. “It’s the best day of the year.”

Lyra Schneiber, a 10-year-old fourth-grader at Rose Valley, said she felt motivated after hearing the seniors speak in front of a group of her peers from across all grades.

“It was cool hearing some of the kids and what they’ll be doing next,” Schneiber said.

Kelso High School’s class of 2022 will graduate at 1 p.m. Saturday at Laulainen Stadium at Schroeder Field. The event also will be livestreamed on YouTube through the district’s YouTube channel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.