An internal review of the Kelso School District found certain students get pulled from class at higher rates than others, prompting officials to look for ways besides expulsion to address ongoing behavior problems.

Director of Student Services Gunnar Guttormsen told the school board Monday the district has expelled, suspended or removed 8.3% or 658 of its students from class so far this school year — the highest the district has seen since before 2014. Data for each school was not yet available.

Discipline rates in Kelso hovered around 5.9% in the years before the pandemic. The average discipline rate in Washington state for the last eight years has lingered around 3.5%. Starting in the 2021-22 school year, documents show, these numbers started to rise.

Statistics show students who are Black, American Indian/Alaskan Native, multiracial, in foster care or receiving special education services experience “exclusionary discipline” at a disproportionately high rate to their counterparts. Exclusion means the child is pulled out of class, expelled or slapped with short- or long-term suspension.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

“What we’re tasked with is being able to answer why that’s happening,” Guttormsen said. “What mental health or additional supports do we need to help them? Because what we have is not helping them or working for them.”

The main reason Kelso students have been chastised are “behaviors resulting in intervention,” a term not specifically defined in the documents. Other reasons students got removed from class included violence without major injury, failure to cooperate, using illegal substances on campus and general disruption.

While district officials have expressed concern about rising behavior issues since the return to in-person learning, Guttormsen said they want to find alternatives to expulsion. Sometimes expulsion needs to happen, he said, but they also want students to keep learning.

Housing and grade level

Of students who get disciplined, 26.1% are in foster care despite making up less than 0.1% of the district population. This marks a roughly 10% increase between last school year and the midpoint of this school year.

“The total numbers (of foster care students) are low, so it doesn’t take very many to make that number go up,” Guttormsen said. “Also, we know that situationally these kids probably have the most disruptive situation in most cases. Proportionately, they would struggle with engaging in or even maintaining school.”

The district uses this exclusionary discipline on 12.9% of special education and 11.6% of McKinney-Vento students. The McKinney-Vento Act refers to a federal program that gives school districts money to help students who are homeless or face unstable housing.

Broken down by grade level, eighth and ninth graders make up the bulk of disciplined students. With 17.9%, it’s highest among eighth grade students. Discipline of ninth graders increased the most of all grades since last year, jumping from 8.5% in 2021-22 to 15% as of February.

Male students also experience higher rates of discipline than female or nonbinary students, with 10.27% who are male as compared to 4.52% female and 6.67% nonbinary students.

The discipline rates of high schoolers tend to drop as students get older and mature, Guttormsen noted.

Racial disparities

When broken into racial demographics, school documents show a disproportionate number of multiracial, Black and American Indian/Alaskan Native students experience removal, suspension or expulsion.

Black students are punished at a rate of 15.2% despite being less than 1% of the student population.

American Indian/Alaskan Native students are 1.3% of the district population but face discipline at a rate of 9.2% — a jump from 2.9% the year before. Students who are from more than one racial background get disciplined at a 9.9% rate but make up 6.2% of the district.

School teachers across the U.S. discipline Black and brown students more often and more harshly than their white peers, according to a 2019 study from Brown and Princeton universities.

This was noticed by researchers as early as preschool, and it can lead to lower grades and more misbehavior in later years, according to a 2021 analysis from the American Psychological Association. Socioeconomic factors like poverty or unstable home lives can lead to misbehavior, the study says.

These issues disproportionately affect Black and brown students across the country because systemic racism historically barred access to services, according to 2021 research from the National Library of Medicine.

Alternatives to punishment

Guttormsen said they want to address these disparities through district culture and climate surveys, reviewing discipline data and implementing new procedures. Exclusion has an effect on whether a student cares about school and their later success, he said.

He said students who have teachers they can confide in help identify issues before major behavioral shifts.

Increasing attendance could also help by making students feel more comfortable and connected to their classrooms.

“We always go back to school conduct standards,” Guttormsen said. “What do we have as an option for discipline? Have we dealt with this? Are we trained in this or is this a new type of situation? That’s oftentimes how we determine threat assessments.”