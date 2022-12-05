Kelso schools see lower test scores compared to pre-pandemic levels

Kelso School District is addressing ongoing learning losses plaguing schools across the country, as state data shows the district fell around 7 to 9 percentage points in standardized test scores compared last school year to pre-pandemic results.

Addressing the lowered numbers has been an ongoing goal for school admin, Lacey DeWeert, the district's associate director of teaching and learning. By setting goals for the next year and implementing new curriculum, schools can forecast what may work best to ensure students meet their goals, she said.

"We want every kid to be at grade level or above," she said.

About 43% of Kelso students met the state test standards for English in the 2021-22 school year, 43% met science standards and 26% met math standards, according to state data.

By comparison, in the 2018-19 school year, about 53% of Kelso student met English standards, 49% met science standards and 35% met math standards.

Students both locally and across the country struggle to match test scores from before the pandemic years.

Longview reports similar scores, with only about 42% meeting English standards, 38% meeting science standards and 27% meeting math standards in the 2021-22 school year, according to the state.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the nation’s report card, reports in 2022 the largest decline in math for fourth and eighth graders since the assessment began in 1990. Reading scores were also down compared to 2019.

The plan

The Kelso School District's learning loss plan for 2023 is to implement new curricula, as well as learning and organizational strategies.

These school improvement plans happen each year, said DeWeert, with draft plans starting in June and then are presented to the school board in the fall.

Many of the year-end focuses for Kelso's schools this year revolve around applying updated note-taking techniques, utilizing technology to help students grasp new material, improving vocabulary using phonics and increasing the number of daily comprehension checks.

"The plans are always data-driven," DeWeert said.

Research from around the state has shown that these strategies work, DeWeert said. Principals take advice from the district and local surveys, and then they are able to craft goals from there.

All schools are also aiming to have all students increase their word recognition skills, reading and math fluency and express at least one aspiration for post-secondary education or work.

"We want to make sure we have resources," DeWeert said. "In schools, resources are time, people and money."

It's more than just about meeting test goals — schools at each level also hope to address the social-emotional climate within its walls.

According to the school improvement plan documents, making sure both students and staff feel safe and welcome is another goal through district surveys and team meetings.

School data

Kelso elementary students specifically show similar learning losses, according to data on the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction's publicly available district report card.

At Barnes Elementary School, 35% were proficient in English, 20% in math and 52% in science. Rose Valley numbers showed similar results: 38.9% met English standards, 37.5% for math and 48% in science.

Butler Acres and Carrolls students fared better, averaging about 56.5% proficient in English, about 41% in math and 52.5% in science between the two schools.

Lexington Elementary School students returned with 47% who met English test goals, 42% in math and 46% in science.