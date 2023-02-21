The Kelso School District is preparing to draw its 2023-24 budget as they consider that federal relief funding will expire at the end of next year — possibly resulting in cuts — and bills that pass the current state Legislature could affect the district’s state funds.

“It has been a very busy Legislative session,” said Board President Jeane Conrad during last week’s school board meeting. “A lot of work is being done.”

Some of the budget challenges heading into the next school year include maintaining an 8% minimum total ending fund balance, or money set aside in case of lost revenue or unplanned expenses.

Other priorities in the next year include finishing construction projects at several schools, including Rose Valley, Carrolls, Lexington, Butler Acres elementary schools and Coweeman Middle School. These were paid for with a bond passed in 2018 and faced some delays largely due to cost inflation, though the district as of October completed more than 80% of the projects.

The district also expressed the need to replace some buses through its transportation vehicle fund, according to school board documents.

ESSER coming to a close

The district has to consider the approaching end of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funding package, which earmarked $15.2 million the Kelso School District could use on instruction, salaries and construction projects.

As of December, Kelso School District has used $9.2 million of its ESSER package and hopes to take advantage of the rest before the emergency relief expires at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The loss of these funds could reduce federal help by more than 30%, board documents show. While enrollment has started to rise for the first time since before the pandemic, the expiration of ESSER could lead to some budget cuts.

Expenses specifically for instruction materials and special education may also rise by about $2.6 million between 2023 and 2024, according to early budget estimates. Revenue could also go up by a little less than $2 million largely due to rising enrollment and state funds. Still, the shortfall could result in the district losing $1.01 million between 2023 and 2024.

Legislative priorities

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal has said one of his priorities this 2023 legislative session is to fully fund special education, which would cost an additional $971.9 million in the 2023-25 biennial state budget.

There is currently a cap on what the state gives to districts so they can support students in special education programs; the state only funds the first 13.5% of K-12 full-time students who need these services. If a district has more than 13.5% of students who need special education, the state does not cover it. District officials across Kelso and Longview have expressed a need to remove or at least raise the ceiling.

A bill weaving through the Legislature, if passed as written, would see the state reimburse school districts up to $3,000 for conduction initial evaluations of students eligible for special education. Another $3,000 could also be offered for certain special education programs, including helpful technology needed for eligible students.

Reykdal also wants to increase funding for staff by $1 billion across the state and include another $172.9 million to fund free meals for schools not eligible for federal programs.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s K-12 budget proposals would increase total spending for special education, residential outdoor schooling, future teacher residencies, an inclusionary practices program and “mastery-based learning,” an approach focused on giving students more agency and having innovative assessments that do not rely primarily on standardized tests.

The session ends April 24. The Kelso School District draft budget opens to public comment July 10, with a public hearing and budget adoption scheduled Aug. 14.