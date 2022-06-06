Kelso schools look to decrease expulsion as marginalized youth see higher rates

Studies show expelling students leads to academic failure, so the Kelso School District is looking for discipline options that won't exclude students from classrooms.

According to data released in May, most expulsions or suspensions in the 2021-22 school year occurred within marginalized communities, like homeless students and students of color.

The report states the district should prioritize preventing expulsion or finding alternatives to punitive discipline because pulling kids from school leads to less success in classrooms. The district also made it a goal to update discipline policies by clarifying use-of-force procedures, according to the documents.

Disparities

Exclusionary discipline is a term the district uses that can refer to long-term suspension, emergency expulsion, classroom-based exclusion and short-term suspension.

Homeless students, those in the foster care system and non-white students are more likely to face these outcomes, though expulsion rates among Alaskan Native and Asian students were both 0%.

About 5% of the general student population have been expelled, compared to 12% of Black students, 6% for Hispanic students and 8% of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students.

The report shows students are mostly expelled for behavior problems, like disruptive conduct and fighting without major injury.

Expulsion rates were higher in eighth grade and among male students, though the district data did not say which schools saw the most expulsions.

The Kelso School District follows a race and ethnicity data task force when it comes to tracking disproportionate discipline for students based on gender, income and cultural background.

"To mitigate persistent disparities, our discipline reform and school improvement efforts must work to benefit those students who have long been most negatively affected by punitive approaches to discipline," according to a district belief statement in the school board meeting documents.

Expulsion rising

The report shows the district is expelling more students than they were in the last two years, though the rate is still lower than it was four years ago.

Though the rate has increased from last year, the data shows that no students were expelled in 2020-21, likely due to the lack of in-person learning. In 2019-20, 4.8% of students faced exclusionary discipline, a drop from the year before that when the rate was 7%.

Except for 2020-21, the Kelso district has reported a higher rate of expulsion than the state average, which was about 2% in 2019-2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.