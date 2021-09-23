Kelso schools awarded grant to reduce youth alcohol, drug use

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to an ESD 112 press release, Kelso is one of 10 communities within the ESD 112 footprint that participates in the Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery's Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative. The initiative supports new or existing coalitions, helping schools partner with parents, youth, educators, health professionals, law enforcement, faith leaders and local government.

"Coalitions identify their highest prevention needs, plan and implement evidence-based strategies, leverage local resources and evaluate the impact of selected programs," the press release said.

Nerland said the funding will help start a new coalition in Kelso made up of healthcare workers, law enforcement, educators and any community members who want to get involved. Work to create the coalition has already started.

The program's primary goals are to reduce underage use of alcohol and marijuana, improve academic performance and reduce juvenile crime. Pre-pandemic studies showed the programs have "positively impacted families across the state," the press release said, and the Washington State Healthy Youth Survey showed that underage drinking among sophomores in Cowlitz County decreased from 29% in 2010 to 18% in 2018.