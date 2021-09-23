Kelso schools awarded grant to reduce youth alcohol, drug use

Kelso School District has been awarded a state grant to start a coalition and hire a staff member to help reduce youth alcohol, marijuana and other drug use.
“Extending these resources to local communities means greater reductions in risky behavior including substance abuse and the harm it causes to people and their families,” said Michael Langer, acting assistant director of the Washington State Health Care Authority’s Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery in a press release. “Community leaders can use this grant to help young people make healthy choices and succeed.”
The Educational Service District 112 announced Wednesday that it has received a two-year state grant of $220,000 to reduce youth alcohol and drug use in Kelso. Awarded by the Washington Health Care Authority’s Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery, the money is to be used for training, technical assistance and community and school-based prevention services.
Kelso spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the grant will add more facets to the district's existing programs. A full-time substance use counselor will be hired to work in the district's two middle schools, sharing resources with students, perhaps starting awareness clubs, and handling referrals of students who are caught with substances.
That position has been posted but is yet to be filled, she said.
According to an ESD 112 press release, Kelso is one of 10 communities within the ESD 112 footprint that participates in the Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery's Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative. The initiative supports new or existing coalitions, helping schools partner with parents, youth, educators, health professionals, law enforcement, faith leaders and local government.
"Coalitions identify their highest prevention needs, plan and implement evidence-based strategies, leverage local resources and evaluate the impact of selected programs," the press release said.
Nerland said the funding will help start a new coalition in Kelso made up of healthcare workers, law enforcement, educators and any community members who want to get involved. Work to create the coalition has already started.
The program's primary goals are to reduce underage use of alcohol and marijuana, improve academic performance and reduce juvenile crime. Pre-pandemic studies showed the programs have "positively impacted families across the state," the press release said, and the Washington State Healthy Youth Survey showed that underage drinking among sophomores in Cowlitz County decreased from 29% in 2010 to 18% in 2018.
“Evidence-based programs like CPWI really do make a difference in communities across the state,” ESD 112 Prevention Youth Services Manager Leanne Reid said in a press release. “With this grant, we have a great opportunity to continue to reduce underage substance use in Kelso, and we are excited to work with our community partners and coalitions there.”
ESD 112 wants to hear Kelso residents’ opinions regarding underage drug and alcohol use in the community and asks community members to fill out an anonymous community survey to help develop and prioritize the prevention plan. To take the survey go to https://www.research.net/r/COKEEN2021.
To learn more or get involved in the coalition, contact Christine Katon at 360-355-3119.