Kelso School District to host third Kinderpalooza on Tuesday

Kinderpalooza May 2022

Kinderpalooza will be hosted Tuesday evening at Coweeman Middle School.

 MICHELE NERLAND, CONTRIBUTED

The Kelso School District is hosting its third annual Kinderpalooza, where families and young students can meet their teachers and learn about early learning options. 

Coweeman Middle School opens its doors from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday for kindergarteners, preschoolers and families to register for school, board and ride a school bus, learn about summer learning programs and take a picture at the class of 2035 photo booth. 

"We want the whole family," said Kinderpalooza organizer Jan Rauth. "We want this to be a family experience."

Kelso's transitional kindergarten programs will have a booth open, as well as booths from the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.

Language interpreters for Spanish and Chuuk-speaking families also will be in attendance. 

Last year the event saw 300 attendees, Rauth said, so they are hoping for similar attendance rates. 

Snacks and goody bags will be provided. 

