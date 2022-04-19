Kelso School District reports record low new COVID-19 cases, updates discipline policies at schools

Kelso School District closed its COVID-19 testing site amid a drop in new cases among students, though schools still are offering tests when needed and have readily available at-home test kits.

"In the last month alone we've had, wait for it, five student cases that have been reported," Don Iverson, director of student services, told Kelso School Board members Monday night.

Iverson said students will not be required to get vaccinated following a unanimous vote April 14 by the Washington state Board of Health, but they still are waiting to see whether the state Department of Labor and Industries will require a COVID-19 vaccination for school staff.

The board also heard updates to the student discipline policy, as well as policies regarding student restraint and isolation.

The main change to student discipline is Kelso school deans now will be able to suspend students. Otherwise, updates mostly clarified language to make the discipline procedure more transparent for school staff, Iverson said.

"This is a working document," he said. "So after today, once we approve it, there probably could be more changes ... We tell parents and families that the last update is always online."

Heather Ogden, director of special programs, said they also worked to redefine restraint, isolation and use of force disciplines in the district.

According to school board documents, proposed changes include updating the definition of reasonable force on a student "to prevent or minimize imminent bodily harm to self or others, or if de-escalation or other positive behavioral interventions fail or are inappropriate, to protect district property, where there is an 'imminent likelihood of such serious harm' occurring."

Restraint and use of force on students also was designated as a last-resort method only if de-escalation does not work, Ogden said.

"You would never do this just to correct a behavior," Ogden said.

Facedown restraint clearly was prohibited in the new policy, though Ogden said that type of restraint is not taught in their training. Trauma-informed and culturally relevant trainings also were included in the updated discipline policy.

Board members Monday approved the 2022-23 rights and responsibilities handbook, but did not yet take action on the restraint policy updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.