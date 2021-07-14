Kelso School District provides look at budget, update on construction

The Kelso School District discussed the upcoming 2021-2022 school year budget and provided updates on the progress of various construction projects going on throughout the district at Monday’s meeting.
Scott Westlund, chief financial and operations officer of the Kelso School District, gave a breakdown of the budget as it stands July 12. Westlund said the school’s general fund is expected to be around $77 million, which is up from $73 million from the 2020-2021 school year.
Westlund estimated the district will spend only about $68 million across the next school year due to reductions and savings that were implemented last fall. Additionally, the district will be receiving relief funding.
“Our budget next year will include just over $5 million in federal relief funds,” Westlund said.
Some of that relief will account for the enrollment loss from last school year, which ended up at 214 students, according to Westlund. He estimated next year’s enrollment likely will be similar to this past year, but said “it’s hard to anticipate what those (numbers) are going to look like.”
The board also unanimously approved the continuation of free lunches for all students next year due to COVID-19 relief.
Construction update
The board also provided an update on the ongoing construction projects taking place at multiple schools in the district.
The construction of the new Lexington Elementary School is nearly complete and all that remains are a few odds and ends, according to Matthew Elsner, a representative of FORMA Construction.
“Really we just have a couple landscaping items that are still outstanding …That’s really all that we’ve got left going on,” Elsner said.
Elsner noted the county inspector and fire marshal recently visited the school and gave their final sign-off on the construction. The school is expected to be open at full capacity this fall.
“We pretty much hit the target date that we’ve been shooting for a while now,” Elsner said.
Construction also is underway to install portables at Catlin Elementary School, where Huntington Middle School students will attend while their school is renovated.
“We are expecting to have our site work complete by the end of July and our electrical and low voltage portion almost complete by the beginning of August and then wrapping up with a few weeks of just minor pieces here and there to make sure everything’s operational and everything’s safe for all of our students to move over,” said Sam Schafer of Integrus Architecture.
Schafer said completion of the construction at Catlin is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Huntington has a wide-scale renovation planned and designs are being finalized before the district takes bids for construction.
“We’re doing renovation of almost every space there including finishes, technology and some really good rearrangements of the admin area and the counseling areas for a lot better flow there,” Schafer said.
Schafer described the projects as a “real great face lift” and touched upon items such as new paint, finishes to classrooms and windows that will be part of the renovations.
There also will be new additions to the school as well as renovations. A safety vestibule will be built and it will serve to connect the school to the new auxiliary gymnasium that will be added.
Construction on the Huntington Middle School renovation begins in August, Schafer said.
Butler Acres Elementary School also has seen a major renovation throughout the year. Elsner said they have been able to do more trade work now that school has dismissed for the summer. Right now, the focus of the construction has turned to refinishing and expanding the parking lot as well as improving the drainage system.
Renovations to classrooms, such as lighting improvements, window replacements and HVAC components, are nearly finished, Elsner said.
Other items
The school board also unanimously approved a $5,000 donation from the Ellison Foundation for an early childhood development program.
“It’s going to allow us provide what they’re calling the tiny Hilanders Learning Lab,” Westlund said.
The program will bring pre-school students into the high school for 13 days each trimester where high school students will provide age-appropriate lessons for the kids.
The board also approved a policy that will give some students more flexibility on required school fees.
“We will be waiving ASB fees for those students and student athletes that qualify for the free and reduced meal program starting next year … we will be setting aside moneys to offset the loss in funds,” Westlund said.