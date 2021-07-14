Kelso School District provides look at budget, update on construction

The construction of the new Lexington Elementary School is nearly complete and all that remains are a few odds and ends, according to Matthew Elsner, a representative of FORMA Construction.

“Really we just have a couple landscaping items that are still outstanding …That’s really all that we’ve got left going on,” Elsner said.

Elsner noted the county inspector and fire marshal recently visited the school and gave their final sign-off on the construction. The school is expected to be open at full capacity this fall.

“We pretty much hit the target date that we’ve been shooting for a while now,” Elsner said.

Construction also is underway to install portables at Catlin Elementary School, where Huntington Middle School students will attend while their school is renovated.

“We are expecting to have our site work complete by the end of July and our electrical and low voltage portion almost complete by the beginning of August and then wrapping up with a few weeks of just minor pieces here and there to make sure everything’s operational and everything’s safe for all of our students to move over,” said Sam Schafer of Integrus Architecture.

Schafer said completion of the construction at Catlin is scheduled for Aug. 23.